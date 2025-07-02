Don Surber

Phil Hawkins
2h

As for Musk, I don't think he's a jerk. But he's a powerful CEO with enough ownership of his companies to be able to do what he wants. Even most CEOs don't have that much power in their companies. Trump, on the other hand, is president of a divided country, and leader of a party that includes a wide range of views (and quite a few swelled heads among the Congesscritters!). I have never heard of a CEO successfully dealing with the lawfare he faced over the last 4 years. And he has come back with even more support from the voting public than he had before, and has been amazingly successful in a short time already in this term.

Adorable Deplorable
2h

At this point Paul Krugman should get a job with the Babylon Bee. Then at least he could hide behind the guise of satire.

