Once again, President Trump has succeeded where his predecessors half-heartedly tried. Iran now is out of the nuclear bomb-making business.

Rubio said of Iran, “They tried to play him along the way they’ve played every American president for the last 35 years. The President told them if we don’t get a deal, which is what we wanted, then I’ll have to handle it differently. And that’s what he did last night. He handled it differently.

“But that was an Iranian choice. We didn’t make that choice. They did by playing games with Donald Trump.”

After midnight on Saturday (local time in Iran), seven B-2 stealth bombers and a submarine took out three nuclear weapons sites in Iran, curbing nuclear proliferation—you know that thing politicians have babbled about doing throughout the entirety of my 71 years.

JD Vance said, “These guys flew from Missouri. They didn’t land a single time. They dropped 30,000 pound bombs on a target the size of a of a washing machine, and then got back home safely without ever landing in the Middle East. Whatever our politics, we should be proud of what these guys accomplished.”

That should be something to cheer. The gratitude should be universal. One of the worst regimes in the world will be unable to terrorize its Afghanistan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and assorted other Muslim neighbors. Also, Israel is now safer.

Instead we get the dead wood in America jabbering about things they do not understand—or at least pretend they do not know.

I haven’t seen this much shade thrown since the last solar eclipse.

The New York Times takes included, “Officials Concede They Don’t Know the Fate of Iran’s Uranium Stockpile.”

Ah yes, those wily Iranians have hidden the uranium they were refining to build the nukes after saying they would not stop their program and that their weapons labs were impenetrable.

Aimen Dean, author of Nine Lives: My Time As MI6's Top Spy Inside al-Qaeda, destroyed that notion in a lengthy tweet, which included:

This isn’t a warehouse full of sacks of potatoes. We’re talking about highly specialized, sensitive equipment, thousands of IR-1 and advanced IR-2m and IR-6 centrifuges. For context: Natanz had an estimated 15,000–20,000 centrifuges at peak capacity. Even after the JCPOA, thousands remained in use or storage.

Fordow, while smaller, housed over 1,000 advanced centrifuges, some enriching uranium up to 60% purity in recent years. These are not items that can be boxed up and trucked out overnight. Dismantling a single cascade (a chain of 164 centrifuges) safely requires days of work, if not longer. Multiply that by hundreds of cascades, and you quickly realize this isn’t a quick getaway. Additionally, centrifuges are connected to high-pressure uranium hexafluoride gas (UF6) lines. Improper disassembly can lead to contamination, equipment damage, or worse, leaks of radioactive gas. Such evacuations would require weeks of preparation under controlled conditions.

But go ahead and say Iranians rented a U-Haul and took their nuke stuff to some place safer than a multi-billion-dollar fortified underground laboratory inside a mountain.

NYT’s next attempt was almost as silly, “Iran’s Fordo Site Said to Look Severely Damaged, Not Destroyed.”

Paragraph 3 said, “A senior U.S. official similarly acknowledged that the American strike on the Fordo site did not destroy the heavily fortified facility but said the strike had severely damaged it, taking it ‘off the table.’ The person noted that even 12 bunker-busting bombs could not destroy the site.”

Paragraph 12 said, “The U.S. official said it would have been ‘unrealistic to completely move’ equipment out of Fordo in the days since Israel began its strikes. The official added that historical documents about the program were buried in the bowels of the site, likely complicating any efforts in reconstituting the site.”

But people read the headline, smirk and feel they are superior to the orange man and his cult followers.

Then there is the noise about Iran’s sleeper cells. I cannot improve on this tweet from Vincent Parry, Scuba Pirate:

“Oh my God we can’t deport illegal immigrants, they are just hard people wanting a better life.” “Oh my God sleeper cells will now be activated.”

Newsflash: Iran was going to activate the sleeper cells eventually.

Ian Haworth tweeted, “The people who are terrified about Iran’s response weren’t terrified of Iran getting nukes.”

The swivelheads in Congress who never read the Constitution and don’t know the law want to impeach President Trump for acting like he’s the commander-in-chief of our military. Collin Rugg tweeted:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is fuming that President Trump didn’t “holla” at her to ask for her permission to strike Iran. “I am a black woman in America who just happens to be educated enough to know what the law is.”

She has a law degree, but I love the source she cited, “If you Google war and authority and Constitution, you’re gonna see Congress.”

People are mocking Cheeseburger Chuck Schumer for calling Trump a TACO three weeks ago as in Trump Always Chickens Out.

MTG tweeted, “My thoughts on bombing Iran.”

She should have kept them to herself.

First up: “I don’t know anyone in America who has been the victim of a crime or killed by Iran, but I know many people who have been victims of crime committed by criminal illegal aliens or MURDERED by Cartel and Chinese fentanyl/drugs.”

The survivors of the men of the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines would like a word with her.

J.R. Salzman topped that, tweeting, “ ‘I don’t know anyone in America who has been the victim of a crime or killed by Iran.’

“Hi. I lost my right arm and half my left hand to an Iranian EFP in Iraq. Now you know someone. Stop being a fucking retard.”

She also said, “I can also support President Trump and his great administration on many of the great things they are doing while disagreeing on bombing Iran and getting involved in a hot war that Israel started.”

Israel started? October 7, 2023, was Israel’s fault? Did Israel wear its skirts too tight and too short?

Finally, she said, “Now what has been done is done and Americans now fear Iranian terrorists attacks on our own soil and being dragged into another war by Netanyahu when we weren’t even thinking about any of this a week ago.”

We were dragged into this war in 1979 when the ayatollahs overthrew the shah. We have been a target ever since protected by an ocean.

As for retaliation, I am still waiting for Iran to devastate us for Trump 86-ing Soleimani in 2020. The only generals left for Iran may be the ones who worked for Mossad.

It’s a big country with beautiful cities. The ayatollahs should be satisfied with having all that, but they aren’t. This weekend should have changed their minds.

The old saying was when diplomacy fails, you send in the Marines. Now we have B-2s and bunker busters.

We also have a commander-in-chief who knows how to use them to nip a war in the bud.

