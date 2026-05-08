Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

Karl Rove is mad because the country club lost another room to the pitchfork crowd. Good. Indiana voters saw Republican senators block a map that could have strengthened the GOP, and they cleaned house. That is not self-defeat. That is accountability. The establishment always says the money should be spent “beating Democrats,” but the first step is beating Republicans who refuse to fight. Trump saved Indiana in 2016 by dragging weak-kneed Republicans across the finish line. Now MAGA is saving Indiana again by removing the dead weight. The message is simple: stop managing decline, start using power, or get primaried.

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BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
1h

The perfect cartoon for this piece would have Trump in an African hunting pose (à la TR) over a freshly bagged rhino.

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