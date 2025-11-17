One of guilty pleasures of my life is knowing the facts and then reading the Associated Press version of the story. Journalistic fiction can be as entertaining as it is misinformative, people.

This adventure began with a tweet from our favorite president on Truth Social:

Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him. This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his “Island.” Stay tuned!!!

The tweet was the culmination of a summer of demands by RINOs and Democrats to release the files.

Trump had campaigned on releasing the Epstein files. Returned to the presidency following the historic Restoration Election of 2024, Trump promptly forgot his promise.

Or so it seemed.

Some supporters blamed Pam Bondi. I defended her. I lost followers. That’s their loss.

RINOs and Democrats a few months later began their campaign to release the files. The Department of Justice tried to release the papers but a federal judge refused to allow this under the 47th Amendment, which states, “Anything Donald Trump does is illegal.”

The drumbeat for the files quieted during the Schumer Shutdown, which was the Democrats’ 19th thing to finally do in Trump.

When that failed, Democrats revived their 18th thing, the Epstein Hoax.

House Republicans called their bluff. Democrats blocked them. The New York Post reported:

House Democrats prevented a quick vote on legislation that would require the Justice Department to release all its files on sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, apparently hoping to keep the controversy in the spotlight longer, the GOP has alleged. Ahead of the House vote to end the 43-day government shutdown, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) took to the floor and requested unanimous consent to immediately vote on the Epstein bill.

Have you noticed that Burchett is doing a lot of TV these days. Vance/Burchett 2028? Senator Burchett? Bored with the House and looking for something to do Burchett?

But the administration released 20,000 emails from Epstein.

Power Liner John Hinderaker said, “The point is that Epstein hated Donald Trump, probably because Trump had told him, years before, never to darken the door of Mar-a-Lago again. So the Democrats’ glee over the 20,000 emails comes down to this: Epstein had no relationship with President Trump, and hated him.”

The dopes were roped.

Once you know that, you can enjoy AP’s report late Friday, “At Trump’s urging, Bondi says U.S. will investigate Epstein’s ties to Clinton and other political foes.”

No one is above the law unless his name isn’t Donald Trump.

The story said, “Acceding to President Donald Trump’s demands, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Friday that she has ordered a top federal prosecutor to investigate sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to Trump political foes, including former President Bill Clinton.”

Later the story said:

The president’s demand for an investigation—and Bondi’s quick acquiescence—is the latest example of the erosion of the Justice Department’s traditional independence from the White House since Trump took office. It is also an extraordinary attempt at deflection. For decades, Trump himself has been scrutinized for his closeness to Epstein—though like the people he now wants investigated, he has not been accused of sexual misconduct by Epstein’s victims.

The innuendo is nasty because Trump broke off their friendship when he learned Epstein liked underage girls (and maybe boys). This was well before Epstein was indicted of heinous crimes against minors and took a plea deal to escape imprisonment.

Later, Trump helped victims get compensation. Newsweek reported on January 3, 2004:

In 2018 Bradley Edwards, an attorney who represented a number of those who claimed Epstein was involved in their abuse, spoke about the financer’s relationship with Trump during an interview with Derrick Broze of The Conscious Resistance Network, a self-styled “independent media organization” that claims to work “to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.” Asked about Epstein’s relationship with Trump he replied: “The only thing I can say about President Trump is that he is the only person who in 2009, when I served a lot of subpoenas on a lot of people, or at least gave notice to some pretty connected people that I wanted to talk to them, he is the only person who picked up the phone and said ‘let’s just talk, I’ll give you as much time as you want, I’ll tell you what you need to know.’ Edwards said Trump: “Was very helpful in the information he gave and gave no indication whatsoever that he was involved in anything untoward whatsoever but had good information that checked out and that helped us and that we didn’t have to take a deposition of him.

Grok, who is Bradley Edwards?

Bradley Edwards served as a key attorney representing Epstein’s victims in the class-action lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, which resulted in a $290 million settlement in June 2023. Specifically, he represented the lead plaintiff, known as Jane Doe 1, and acted as co-counsel alongside firms like Boies Schiller Flexner. Edwards, a managing partner at Edwards Pottinger, played a central role in holding the bank accountable for facilitating Epstein’s sex trafficking through its financial services. In statements following the settlement, he praised the support from the U.S. Virgin Islands’ legal team as “enormously valuable” to the survivors and emphasized the importance of ongoing government litigation to prevent future abuses. This case marked a historic accountability for a financial institution in sex trafficking matters.

So President Trump’s only role was to bring Epstein and his bankers to justice.

The New York Times reported at the time of the settlement, “The money being paid by JPMorgan, the nation’s biggest bank, could provide compensation to nearly 200 victims of Mr. Epstein, according to a legal filing. JPMorgan and lawyers for the victims reached a preliminary settlement in June, averting a potential civil trial in federal court in Manhattan.”

After paying the lawyers for their work (and it is work) the victims got maybe a million dollars each.

Now for the punchline. Reid Hoffman is a major Democrat donor.

AP said, “On social media Friday night, Hoffman called for Trump to release all the Epstein files, saying they will show that ‘the calls for baseless investigations of me are nothing more than political persecution and slander.’ He added, ‘I was never a client of Epstein’s and never had any engagement with him other than fundraising for MIT.’ Hoffman bankrolled writer E. Jean Carroll’s sexual abuse and defamation lawsuit against Trump.”

E. Jean is a loon. Hoffman may be tasting his own medicine this time.

But as I always say, no excitement without an indictment.

One more thing about Trump’s tweet: what if it indicates that indictments are forthcoming?

