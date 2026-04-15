Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EODMom's avatar
EODMom
19h

The clerisy and totalitarian globalists would have us think they just hate Trump. But of course he’s just first in line. They hate free individuals and America and all of our collective freedoms. They just hate it. It’s not just Trump.

Reply
Share
17 replies
MLR's avatar
MLR
19h

It appears that DJT is indeed playing four dimensional chess while the disloyal democrats, their sock puppets in the media, the TDS infected right, and the Western europeans continue to play checkers. Thank God we have a chess master running this country and a good part of the world as well.

Reply
Share
11 replies
151 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture