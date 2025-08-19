On Monday, Zelensky and European leaders flew to Washington to get the terms of agreement for an armistice between Russia and Ukraine after 3 years of war. The details need to be ironed out. Zelensky and Putin will meet head-to-head and then the will go to see the principal—aka Donald Trump—at a time and place to be determined.

There is more work to be done than I thought after Friday’s summit but there also is more support for Trump and Trump’s plan than the media thought.

Since the end of World War II, the president is the leader of the free world. In his second presidency, Trump is playing the role with an excellence not seen since Reagan ran the ranch.

Mark Rutte, secretary general of NATO, said, “Without President Trump, this deadlock with Putin would not have been broken. He is the only one who could do this.”

Rutte also said, “This was a very successful day. President Trump is a pragmatic peacemaker. He is putting pressure, but he is also looking for ways to solve this.”

Giorgia Meloni rolled her eyes when the betas spoke, but openly flirted with Trump. Kissinger said power is the ultimate aphrodisiac.

Meloni said, “It is an important day—a new phase—after three years that we didn't see any kind of sign from the Russian side that they were willing for dialogue, so something is changing—something has changed—thanks to you.”

Ursula of the EU said, “We had a fantastic NATO Summit. We had the largest trade deal ever—agreed. And now, we are here to work together with you on a lasting peace for Ukraine. Stop the killing. This is really our common interest.”

Finland’s Alex Stubb said, “I think in the past two weeks, we've probably had more progress in ending this war than we have in the past three and a half years.”

Germany’s Merz provided a little comic relief.

Merz: “I can't imagine the next meeting [with Russia] would take place without ceasefire.” Trump: “In the six wars that I have settled, I haven’t had a ceasefire.”

The war has to end. Everyone is sick of it.

CBS reported, “A recent poll found that nearly 70% of Ukrainians now support a negotiated peace deal—that’s up from just over 20% at the start of the invasion.”

Only Donald Trump has the gravitas to end the war on terms neither side really wants.

Something has changed in the world. The respect for Trump is at Reagan-level.

Maybe it was seeing the alternative—Biden—throw away allied lives by giving away Afghanistan without any input from NATO.

Maybe it was the bullet Trump took.

But Trump is large and fully in charge this time.

That was then:

This is now:

There is no doubt who the Big Daddy is. Even the testosterone-starved allies admit it.

Stinky Keir Starmer told Trump, “I think today will be seen as a very important day in recent years in relation to a conflict which has gone on for three and a bit years, and so far nobody has been able to bring it to this point—so I thank you for that.”

Whatever, Skunk Man.

Share

Macron, whose wife is not a man, by the way, said, “Thank you, Mr. President, for organizing this meeting and for your commitment everybody around this table is in favor of peace. This is why the idea of a trilateral meeting is very important because this is the only way to fix it.”

Stinky and Married to a Woman Macron just a few months ago joined with Canada’s Bird Brain, Mark Carney, stood in defiance with Zelensky when he got tossed from the Oval Office for being an ingrate and a jerk.

Carney wasn’t invited because he tried to impose a digital tax on USA tech companies. Enjoy the 35% tariffs on things not covered in the UCMA agreement, which expires next year and everything exported to the USA from Canada and Mexico will face a 35% tariff.

What did Trump have to say?

Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine. At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting.

Oh and while Trump was doing this, he also was cleaning up Washington, empaneling grand juries and working on ending mail-in voting. And it was only Monday.

Peace through strength. Donald Trump is the world’s strongest man.

Share

Leave a comment