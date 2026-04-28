Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

Trump isn’t Hitler, and everyone with a functioning brain knows it. But Democrats and their media allies kept saying it anyway—because demonization works until it detonates. When you spend ten years calling a man a fascist, rapist, traitor, dictator, and existential threat, don’t act shocked when some radicalized lunatic decides he’s saving the world with a gun. Wolf Blitzer, of all people, should understand the moral obscenity of cheapening Hitler. His family survived the real thing. That gives him standing—and maybe a duty—to tell the press corps: enough. Stop poisoning the country before more blood spills.

Reply
Share
14 replies
American Patriot's avatar
American Patriot
5h

All roads lead to Obama. Renegade.

Reply
Share
11 replies
150 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture