Comedian Jamie Kennedy tweeted:

I owe an apology to every NUN who taught me throughout my formative school years. I would gladly take the finger pointing, poking, ruler waving and ear pulling ANYDAY, compared to the radicalized school teachers we have today. You were tough, you were intense and you were aggressive but you taught me to be accountable, respect of elders and when to listen. For that I thank you! 🙏

I don’t know if it was a reaction to the Los Angeles’ Teacher of the Year going to DC to try to gun down the president and many people in the line of succession. Had the Teacher of the Year succeeded, Chuck Grassley would have taken the oath of office at the nearest Dairy Queen.

Unlike the wannabe Lee Harvey Oswald, Jamie Kennedy left no manifesto trying to rationalize.

But the Teacher of the Year did. He said he wanted to assassinate President Trump, writing, “I am a citizen of the United States of America. What my representatives do reflects on me. And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.”

Pedophile? I wonder where he got that idea.

Michelle Goldberg of the New York Times wrote:

As Senator Jon Ossoff, Democrat of Georgia, said at a rally this weekend, “Did anyone really think the sexual predator president who used to party with Jeffrey Epstein was going to release the Epstein files?” But I’ve always seen the fantasy of Trump as a warrior against sex trafficking as a way for his followers to manage their cognitive dissonance about his obvious personal degeneracy. To believe that they are on the side of light while championing a man of such low character, Trump’s acolytes have had to conjure an enemy of vast and titanic evil and invent a version of Trump that never existed. Among those on the right who believe there’s an Epstein cover-up, few seem to be entertaining the idea that Trump is protecting himself. That, after all, would require a re-evaluation of his integrity and their judgment. But they still take for granted that Epstein was trafficking girls to powerful men and then blackmailing them and that he was killed so he couldn’t talk. Now they have to figure out why Trump won’t give them the information they long for. The most logical explanation, said Tucker Carlson on his podcast last week, is “that intel services are at the very center of this story, U.S. and Israeli, and they’re being protected.”

Rapist? I wonder where he got that idea.

Oh yes. Clinton spokesman George Stephanopoulos. Disney’s ABC hired him as a newsman, after running a Michael J. Fox series Spin City based on the life of Stephanopoulos.

On the March 10, 2024 episode of This Week, he repeatedly said Trump had been found “liable for rape” in the E. Jean Carroll civil case. That was not true and Trump sued ABC. Rather than risk a deposition, ABC settled out of court, giving the president $15 million and paying his lawyers another million.

As for traitor, come on. Democrats and the media have called him Hitler for a decade now without any blowback. This created a hostile work environment, as they say in litigation.

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On Saturday night, reporters got a taste of the toxic environment they helped create.

Wolf Blitzer freaked out. He gave interview after interview and I commend him for that. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “I was a few feet away from the gunman as he was firing. It was loud. It was scary.”

He told Yahoo, “All of a sudden I heard these loud, very loud, very scary gunshots right near me. Next thing I knew, a police officer threw me to the ground and was on top of me.”

He also told THR, “The first thing that went through my mind was whether he was going to shoot me. I said to myself, ‘I wonder if I was the target or whatever,’ and thank God I wasn’t ’cause I was not shot.”

He told AL. com, “I feel fine. I’m just scared. It was scary. It was just a frightening experience.”

He told the Daily Beast, “All of a sudden, a guy with a weapon—and it was a very, very serious weapon—just starts shooting, and I happened to be a few feet away from him as he was shooting. I had no idea, as I was hearing the gunshots, who this shooter was aiming at, or if he was just trying to scare everybody.”

Blitzer did not need the publicity. He’s been a fixture at CNN so long that he remembers when it was No. 1 in news.

No, the story needed to be told.

Besides, he needed therapy and talking about his experience had to help him. He was scared. I hope he was scared straight. I hope he was so scared that he realizes that while we do have a free press, a decade of making Trump into America’s Villain created a situation where gunmen have tried to kill him thrice now.

Blitzer must tell the media to stop its silence because they are complicit in the loony anger directed at Trump.

Blitzer is in a unique position; both his parents survived the Holocaust.

His father, David Blitzer, was a Polish Jew who survived Auschwitz (he was from the town of Oświęcim, later Germanized as Auschwitz). Nazis murdered his paternal grandparents, two uncles, and two aunts.

His mother, Cesia Blitzer (née Zylberfuden), was also a Polish Jew who survived the Holocaust. Nazis sent her parents (Wolf’s maternal grandparents) to a labor camp and died of typhoid fever.

The Lord did not save them just to raise a son who would remain silent when people tried to make Hitler something other than the most evil man of his time. Blitzer’s parents are gone now. He should carry their legacy forward.

The time has come for Mister Blitzer to say enough is enough.

I get that I am being unfair to place this burden on him. But when did life become fair? I do not blame him for this toxic atmosphere in politics. He’s just a reporter—old school praise, but I do wish he would speak against the Hitler references. Maybe he ccould get it to stop.

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