President Trump has ended five wars already this year. He’s doing what the UN and Europe cannot do because he knows the Art of the Deal.

Look how he pantsed Ursula von der Leyen and the EU on the the tariffs. There’s nothing Germany, Hungary or the rest can do about it because they sold their sovereignty to Brussels when they joined the EU.

On Friday, President Trump welcomed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the White House. Azerbaijan is 97% Muslim and Armenia is 97% Christian.

Stalin had pitted the two against one another by moving Armenians to Azerbaijan. Resettlement was a tactic often used by Stalin. Biden sending Haitians to Springfield, Ohio, was Classic Commie.

With the collapse of the Evil Empire known as the Soviet Union, Azerbaijan and Armenia became independent of Moscow. They have engaged in a standoff that occasionally turns lethal.

Azerbaijan has 10 million people living in an area about the size of Indiana. Armenia has 3 million people living in an area about the size of Maryland. It’s about as lumpy as West Virginia.

Their location between Russia, Turkey and Iran, and the oil and natural gas production of Azerbaijan gives them an importance larger than their size.

Trump said, “For more than 35 years, Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought a bitter conflict that resulted in tremendous suffering. Many tried to find a resolution and they were unsuccessful. With this Accord, we’ve finally succeeded in making peace.”

He got peace in exchange for the USA building the Trump Bridge, which will link Armenia to the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan to an isolated province. This will Make America Great Again by increasing commerce with the two nations and gaining allies in a world hotspot.

Then there is the Cambodian-Thai border dispute that has lasted for decades. This year, things heated up again.

The Diplomat reported:

The U.S. government has nearly halved its threatened tariffs on imports from Thailand and Cambodia, just days after the two nations declared a ceasefire in a conflict over their border. According to an updated schedule of reciprocal tariff rates issued by the White House late yesterday, both nations have seen their tariffs reduced to 19%, down from the threatened 36%. Beginning on July 24, the two nations fought a fierce five-day border conflict that has killed at least 43 people and displaced more than 300,000 people in both countries. After the outbreak of the conflict, President Donald Trump threatened to block trade deals with them unless they stopped fighting. By Monday, both countries had agreed to a ceasefire, which, despite mutual claims of violations, continues to hold.

Money talks, liberals squawk. This is the soft power we always hear about but no one seems able to pull off.

Not that Trump is afraid to send his message with missiles. His destruction of Iran’s nuclear program had the Death To America theocracy crying for peace.

On June 25, AP reported:

In a 48-hour whirlwind, President Donald Trump veered from elated to indignant to triumphant as his fragile Israel-Iran ceasefire agreement came together, teetered toward collapse and ultimately coalesced. Trump, as he worked to seal the deal, publicly harangued the Israelis and Iranians with a level of pique that’s notable even for a commander in chief who isn’t shy about letting the world know what he thinks. The effort was helped along as his aides and Qatari allies sensed an opening after what they saw as a half-hearted, face-saving measure by Tehran on Monday to retaliate against the U.S. for strikes against three key nuclear sites. And it didn’t hurt that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after 12 days of bombing, could tell the Israeli public that Iran’s nuclear program had been diminished.

The American media won’t admit it but between bunker busters and the Israeli assassinations of 30 Iranian physicists and researchers, Iran’s nuclear program is in the past tense. Peace in our time, baby.

On June 15, six days before B-2s destroyed Fordo, Trump tweeted on Truth Social:

Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP! Also, during my first term, Serbia and Kosovo were going at it hot and heavy, as they have for many decades, and this long time conflict was ready to break out into WAR. I stopped it. (Biden has hurt the longer term prospects with some very stupid decisions, but I will fix it, again!) Another case is Egypt and Ethiopia, and their fight over a massive dam that is having an effect on the magnificent Nile River. There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way! Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!

He gave the ayatollahs a choice between diplomacy and artillery. Iran elected to go for the latter.

Then there was the latest Indo-Pakistan war, also known as Four Days in May. Trump settled that.

On May 12, the Interpreter reported:

U.S. President Donald Trump’s weekend announcement of a US mediated “full and immediate ceasefire” between India and Pakistan surprised both domestic and international observers. It came just days after a statement by Vice President JD Vance that the United States would not “get involved,” calling fighting between the two nuclear armed countries “fundamentally none of our business”. But the exact nature of the US involvement remains unclear. Roughly half an hour after Trump’s declaration, India’s foreign secretary held a special briefing to announce that the Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan had initiated a call with his Indian counterpart and both sides agreed to “stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea,” making no mention of United States. In contrast, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif went on air to not only acknowledge but thank Trump for his “leadership and proactive role” in facilitating the ceasefire, as well as Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their “valuable contributions for peace in South Asia.” New Delhi’s reluctance to accept even a faciliatory role played by a third party is historically rooted. It stems from India’s long standing opposition to outside mediation and its position that the issue is strictly bilateral, and will be dealt with bilaterally. Unsurprisingly, Trump’s offer of working with both partners to arrive at a “solution” concerning Kashmir has sparked public outrage, although as of yet, there has been no official reaction by the Indian government.

Modi said Trump had nothing to do with it, but his counterpart in Pakistan lauded our favorite president. Others have too.

On August 7, Al-Jazeera reported:

“Cambodia has joined Pakistan and Israel in nominating Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, crediting the US president with ‘visionary and innovative diplomacy’ that ended border clashes with Thailand. “A letter from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Thursday addressed to the Norwegian Nobel Committee said he wished to nominate Trump ‘in recognition of his historic contributions in advancing world peace.”

As for U.S. interest in this Indo-Pakistan war, they are nuclear powers. You try not to have people with nukes to start warring against each other.

On June 28, AP reported:

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda on Friday signed a peace deal facilitated by the U.S. to help end the decades long deadly fighting in eastern Congo while helping the U.S. government and American companies gain access to critical minerals in the region. “Today, the violence and destruction comes to an end, and the entire region begins a new chapter of hope and opportunity, harmony, prosperity and peace,” President Donald Trump told the foreign ministers of the two countries at a White House meeting. The agreement was signed earlier at the State Department’s Treaty Room beneath a portrait of Colin Powell, the first African American to hold the job of top U.S. diplomat. There, Secretary of State Marco Rubio called it “an important moment after 30 years of war.” The Central African nation of Congo has been wracked by conflict with more than 100 armed groups, the most potent backed by Rwanda, that have killed millions since the 1990s.

Congo and Rwanda had been going at it for 30 years, killing millions on both sides. The UN couldn’t broker a ceasefire because the UN has lost its way. It took Trump to bring peace.

Humanity aside, Trump wants access to Congo’s minerals. It’s dicey.

Fox reported:

The Democratic Republic of the Congo may be trying to sell minerals to the Trump Administration and U.S. companies that it doesn’t have now or may not have in the future, according to regional analysts who claim they are under control of China and rebel groups. The DRC has over $20 trillion worth of minerals available, according to the DRC-based Panzi Foundation. This includes gold and copper. Importantly though, they are the world’s biggest producer of cobalt, essential for defense and aerospace applications, and a main ingredient in the batteries of many electric vehicles and mobile phones. The minerals said to be on offer are mostly in the South and East of the country. The latter—the two Kivu provinces—are largely controlled by rebel forces, such as the Rwandan-backed M23, who disrupt the minerals from being sold through government channels. The M23, which is one of around 100 rebel groups fighting in the DRC, is reportedly starting peace talks with the DRC government on Monday. But Kinshasa didn’t turn up to the last talks, and hasn’t yet officially confirmed they will take part in discussions brokered by Angola.

But stopping a war machine that butchered millions of people is not a consolation prize. It is the prize.

John Lennon sang, “All we are saying is give peace a chance.”

There are talkers and there are doers. Going back to 1906, only three presidents have mediated peace in a war we have not been involved in: Teddy Roosevelt in the Russian-Japanese war in 1906, Jimmy Carter in the Egyptian-Israeli war in 1979 and Billy Clinton in the Bosnia civil war in 1995.

Trump just did four (we were involved in Iranian-Israeli war).

He has another 30 months to end more.

