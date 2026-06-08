Five months following Mitt Romney’s disastrous presidential campaign in 2012, the Republican National Committee (acronym USELESS) issued a report from its “Growth & Opportunity Project.”

The report said:

“If Hispanic Americans perceive that a GOP nominee or candidate does not want them in the United States (i.e. self-deportation), they will not pay attention to our next sentence. It does not matter what we say about education, jobs or the economy; if Hispanics think we do not want them here, they will close their ears to our policies. In the last election, Governor Romney received just 27% of the Hispanic vote. Other minority communities, including Asian and Pacific Islander Americans, also view the Party as unwelcoming. President Bush got 44% of the Asian vote in 2004; our presidential nominee received only 26% in 2012.” “In essence, Hispanic voters tell us our Party’s position on immigration has become a litmus test, measuring whether we are meeting them with a welcome mat or a closed door.” “As one conservative, Tea Party leader, Dick Armey, told us, ‘You can’t call someone ugly and expect them to go to the prom with you. We’ve chased the Hispanic voter out of his natural home.’ ” “We are not a policy committee, but among the steps Republicans take in the Hispanic community and beyond, we must embrace and champion comprehensive immigration reform. If we do not, our Party’s appeal will continue to shrink to its core constituencies only. We also believe that comprehensive immigration reform is consistent with Republican economic policies that promote job growth and opportunity for all.” “The RNC must invest financial resources in Hispanic media. In a $1 billion campaign, much less than 1% of the total budget was spent on Hispanic or other demographic group oriented media.”

In 2016, Trump ignored the advice and called for building a wall to keep illegal aliens out. He said Mexico was not sending its best, meaning illegal aliens included thugs, mugs and pugs who raped, murdered and robbed.

The Hispanic media, the deadstream media and the president of Mexico all denounced Trump as a bigot and racist. He was dismissed as a Know Nothing, named for a mid-19th century political party that wanted to block immigration. They elected nobody but were instrumental in building Ellis Island to screen immigrants for disease and the like before letting them enter.

Trump’s mother and two of his wives were immigrants. Four of his five children have immigrant mothers just like him.

Facts are like poo to liberals because liberals are like flies and no amount of argument from the bees will convince the flies that honey tastes better than poo.

The predictions of doom failed because Trump got 28% of the Hispanic vote in 2016.

Four years later, 36% of Hispanics voted for him.

In 2024, he received 48% of the Hispanic vote—fueled by the shift of the male Hispanic vote.

The Asian vote also went up: 27% in 2016, 34% in 2020 and 40% in 2024.

The last race was against the first candidate of Asian heritage.

Trump called for self-deportation and brought the Hispanic vote back. His 48% share in 2024 topped every Republican candidate, including Ronald Reagan!

I didn’t bother checking before 1980.

Hillary enjoyed a 40-point lead among Hispanics. 8 years later, Kamala had whittled that down to 3 points. Well, at least she can make a 3-pointer unlike Angel Reese of the WNBA.

Trump succeeded for three reasons: courage, authenticity and his success in his first term. The cries of the useless to pander failed. He wasn’t asking Hispanics to the prom. He was asking them to make him president.

And his gains among Hispanic voters helped Mayra Flores, R-Texas, in 2022 become the first woman born in Mexico elected to Congress.

This has Democrats worried, according to Manzanita Miller, the senior political analyst at Americans for Limited Government Foundation.

In 2022, Democrat Congressional candidates won Hispanics 60% to 39% according to NBC News exit polls. In 2018, Democrats won a full 69% of Latinos and Republicans won 29% according to CNN exit polls. Now, the latest surveys show Democrats will be lucky if they can achieve even 40% of the Latino vote in November just four years after they achieved 60% in 2022.

Let me put that in perspective. The upcoming vote is a midterm election. The president’s party is supposed to lose seats in the House. In the last 5 midterms, that loss has averaged 31 seats.

In 2018, Democrats had a 69% share.

Now? She wrote, “The latest Economist/YouGov survey from May 22-26 shows just 39% of Hispanics plan to support a Democrat for Congress. That is over a twenty-point decline for Democrats in four short years and a thirty-point decline in eight years.”

Democrats are worried. Last month they finally released their autopsy on Kamala’s political suicide in 2024. I’ll issue mine: “Get sane candidates.”

Their autopsy said:

“The 2024 election revealed a seismic shift in Latino voting patterns Democrats cannot ignore. Trump improved his performance with Latino voters by double digits compared to 2020, particularly among Latino men.” “Democrats can no longer assume Latino voters, especially younger Latino men, are a reliable part of their base. The party needs a complete rethink of its Latino outreach strategy, moving beyond traditional approaches like Spanish-language ads and late-cycle surrogates.” “Successful candidates like Gallego and Rosen showed how year-round presence, economic messaging, and addressing cost-of-living concerns resonate more than identity politics. Organizations with significant Latino membership—particularly service sector Labor groups—need to be central partners in this recalibration.”

Trump refused to pander, running on policy instead of demographics. His call for deportations appealed to every demographic group, as did his call for ending the tax on tips and Making America Great Again.

In short, Trump treats Hispanics as equals— sharp contrast to Democrats and their treatment of demographic groups as children who need the benevolence of the Great White Father in Washington in order to survive.

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