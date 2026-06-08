Don Surber

Don Surber

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Jake's avatar
Jake
11h

I wonder what the stats would be if there wasn't Dem ballot stuffing??

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MLR's avatar
MLR
11h

I suspect that the vast majority of our Hispanic brothers and sisters are Christians and don’t believe that there are 6 genders or that the earth will burn up if we keep driving our internal combustion engines.

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