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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Sep 25

I want Trump talking to Xi. Preferably while Xi understands exactly what American strength can cost him. A state dinner doesn’t frighten me. Unenforceable promises and concessions dressed up as breakthroughs do. Let the senators complain about the place settings. I want to know what happens to Chinese support for hostile regimes, pressure on Taiwan, and economic coercion. Those are the stakes. Trump can shake Xi’s hand without surrendering America’s interests, and I applaud the willingness to negotiate face to face. Toughness requires judgment, patience, and leverage. Sometimes you serve an adversary dinner because you intend to deliver demands he won’t enjoy.

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Shoveltusker
Sep 25

It's especially sweet that Trump highlighted the autopen portrait. Because what are MSM types going to say? They can't defend Biden, or say that this is unfair.

It's important and useful for Trump to remind people that Biden was a meat puppet and that the MSM knew this, but pretended it wasn't true.

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