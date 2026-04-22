Don Surber

Don Surber

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MLR's avatar
MLR
9h

NATO, a group of Lilliputians who can’t wipe their own derrières without the help of Uncle Sam. Compare them to a tiny country of 10 million citizens who can send 200 jet fighters en masse some 1000 miles to help defeat the barbarians. We need more allies and fewer dependents and fewer Jew haters. And don’t forget Turkey who refused to let GWBush invade Iraq via their territory. While we’re at it, how about kicking the UN out of NYC and send them to Yemen!

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Catherine Kasparian's avatar
Catherine Kasparian
9h

A French town elected a moslem mayor that celebrated by raising a Palestinian flag over city hall. The French will reap what they sow

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