NATO to the rescue after the battle is over

A month ago, it was obvious that our frenemies in NATO was trying to play President Trump for a fool by blocking USA bases in their countries from carrying out Operation Epic Fury, which would keep the Islamic regime in Iran from building nuclear weaponry.

I wrote about this in March, calling that newsletter The Little Orange Rooster.

Unlike the characters in The Little Red Hen, these animals were not simply lazy—they were saboteurs supporting a regime that killed 40,000 protesters in two nights. Do not for a moment believe Starmer, Macron, Merz and the rest of the cowards would not open fire on their own people, too.

Merz said this is not our war—yet Ukraine is? He’s the most delusional German chancellor since you-know-who.

Americans get that having young Muslim men take over their countries has shaken their nations to the core. King Charles III celebrated Ramadan this year, but was too afraid to celebrate Easter. He’s only the head of the Church of England.

By not helping Trump they gave Iran time to shut the Strait of Hormuz down. The USA has to go it alone. Oh well, who needs an accordion orchestra when action is of the utmost? Britain stopped sharing intelligence with us. OK. We should not rely on a country that chooses the likes of Keir Starmer, Rishi Sunak and Theresa May as their prime minister.

Donald Trump has had all he can stand and he can stands no more. Bill O’Reilly spelled it out in an interview with Batya Ungar-Sargon:

UNGAR-SARGON: “Where do we go from here, when it comes to our European allies? Does it just go back to the status quo after a betrayal like that?” O’REILLY: “No! That will never happen. I mean NATO is pretty much through as far as Donald Trump is concerned. “But remember, the Gulf states, have nothing to lose here. Nothing. They just want Iran out of there because Iran’s been destabilizing them and causing them problems for decades. “Europe is afraid of their Muslim population. That’s a primary motivator in UK and to some extent France and Germany, they have so many, now, Wahhabis in the country, in their own country—they FEAR them! “Just like London authorities feared the IRA. London feared the IRA because they could blow buses up any time they wanted. That’s what this is all about!”

O’Reilly talks to Trump. In mid-January, O’Reilly reported that Trump was waiting for thee Super Bowl and the Olympics to end before taking out the ayatollah like the military did with Maduro.

With NATO, it’s over. The Cold War ended 35 years ago. The EU bureaucrats need an enforcer and the USA is not going to back up their fascist edicts. So Europe will build its own military. As Anita Humes of The Essex sang, “Easier said than done.” (The band was a group of five Marines.) Decades of dependency carry a price larger than the dollars saved.

Pepel Klaasa tweeted, “The United States is holding up virtually all weapons deliveries purchased by EU countries. It is not like we’re completely defenseless here, but it’s obvious that if Russia attacks within the next year or two, we can’t rely not only on U.S. assistance but even on weapons.”

Velina Tchakarova replied, “May I politely ask why Europe hasn’t managed to start producing weapon systems for Ukraine & itself after 4 years of the worst war on the continent? Or is this also the fault of the Americans?

“Are we Europeans that kind of infantile and with zero skin in the game? Embarrassing.”

But weapons only go so far. Where are they going to get generals?

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke to German bankers and finance executives of the Bundesverband deutscher Banken (BdB, the Association of German Banks) in Berlin. He said (translated of course):

The truth is—I try to maintain a reasonable personal relationship with the American president. Right now, we cannot defend ourselves on our own. At the moment, only a few of us can still speak with him in a trusting way. I have access to him—things improve when the doors are closed. But it’s still not good. I didn’t choose him, but he is the president of the United States.

The event was on Monday, Hitler’s Birthday—a reminder of how well Germans do picking leaders.

Born in 1889 so let’s see, if he were alive today—(gets out calculator)—he’d still be evil.

But his evil lives on. Growing up, I heard the phrase ‘Never Again.” I also heard “Drink More Ovaltine.” They still make Ovaltine and anti-Semitism is coming back in a manner that would do Hitler proud.

That explains part of the lack of fear over Iran within NATO. The heads of state truly believe Iran will nuke only Israel—even after Iran showed it can strike London, Paris and Rome.

Trump told CNBC, “Those five countries (the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait an Bahrain) and Israel have been great.”

NATO hasn’t.

International alliances do not last forever because just as seasons change, nations do. Germany is nothing like what it was when World War II ended, That’s ancient history.

NATO is ancient history as well. If NATO won’t help us, why be in NATO?

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