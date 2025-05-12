Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Playswithneedles's avatar
Playswithneedles
8h

More winning! Anybody tired of it yet?

I hope the prescriptions thing works because my insurance won’t cover my eyedrops and I would prefer not to cough up $600 a month for them. That’s an insane price for a few ml’s of liquid, but I pay it because, otherwise, my chronic dry eyes affect every minute of my day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Charles Scott's avatar
Charles Scott
8h

In other words, Engagement is a very healthy thing! The Media has their panties in a wad because "Orange Man Bad" turned the free money spigot off. Frog in the pot!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
128 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture