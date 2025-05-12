This weekend, President Trump announced a ceasefire in Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

President Trump announced the release of the final living hostage in Gaza.

President Trump announced he will cut prescription drug prices 30% to 80%.

President Trump announced a breakthrough in trade talks with Red China.

What did the media focus on? A rewrite of a deal to buy a Boeing off Qatar to convert into the replacement Air Force One that Boeing promised Trump to deliver in 2021 or no later than 2024, tops.

On February 20, AP reported, “President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is considering buying used Boeing aircraft—perhaps from an overseas seller—to use as Air Force One when he’s aboard, as he fumes over the U.S. plane-maker’s delays in producing two specially modified ones for presidential use.”

Boeing is run by morons who left two astronauts (actual ones, not Katy Perry) in space for 9 months. The company should move back to Seattle and bring the SuperSonics back with them.

On May 1, Rupert Murdoch’s WSJ reported, “The U.S. government has commissioned L3Harris to overhaul a Boeing 747 formerly used by the Qatari government. The Melbourne, Fla.-based company is tasked with retrofitting the plane with certain specialized systems to transform the luxury aircraft into a presidential jet, some of the people said.

“Trump wants to have the plane available for use as early as the fall, some of the people said. He has regularly asked for updates. On April 18, the CEO of Boeing came to the Oval Office to meet with Trump, people familiar with the meeting said.”

Qatar may just give a Boeing to the USA.

On Sunday, Disney’s ABC reported, “In what may be the most valuable gift ever extended to the United States from a foreign government, the Trump administration is preparing to accept a super luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from the royal family of Qatar—a gift that is to be available for use by President Donald Trump as the new Air Force One until shortly before he leaves office, at which time ownership of the plane will be transferred to the Trump presidential library foundation, sources familiar with the proposed arrangement told ABC News.”

I am no fan of the Hamas funding regime in Qatar but if the Qatarzan offer is legit, take them up on it. Just make sure there are no pagers on board.

As expected, the media could not wait to knock this down.

The Hill said, “Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) called reports that President Trump was planning to accept a luxury jet from Qatar ‘a grift’ and said the president must seek Congressional approval first.”

It is not a gift to him, it is a gift to the United States.

Nevertheless, NYT persisted, complaining, “The plan raises substantial ethical issues, given the immense value of the lavishly appointed plane and that Mr. Trump intends to take ownership of it after he leaves office.”

The plane would be used by the next president, returned to Qatar or sent to the presidential library—as is done with other retired Air Force Ones.

Larry Sabato, a professor at the University of Virginia, tweeted, “The Trump Administration is drowning in corruption—and few Americans seem to care. It’s another sign of a dying Republic.”

Well, Hunter selling million-dollar paintings did not bother the media. What really bothers the media is that Trump is a billionaire who cannot be bought. After dealing with sharp-as-a-tack politicians whose spawn collect their bribes it is difficult for the media and its talking heads to accept that someone would seek office to serve the Republic, and not to milk it dry.

To be fair, Sabato may just be angry about getting his prediction about Trump losing wrong again.

Media coverage of Trump’s triumphs was subdued.

Fox reported, “Trump vows to increase trade with India, Pakistan after praising ceasefire agreement: ‘A job well done!’ ”

What does Pakistan have to offer us? Oh, maybe a trillion dollars worth of rare earth elements—REE! Get ready, ’cause here it comes.

Then there is Gaza.

AP reported, “Hamas said Sunday that the last living American hostage in Gaza, Edan Alexander, will be released as part of efforts to establish a ceasefire, reopen crossings into the Israeli-blockaded territory and resume the delivery of aid. Two Hamas officials told The Associated Press they expect the release in the next 48 hours.

“President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed late Sunday in a message to AP that Hamas had agreed to release Alexander as a good will gesture toward Trump.”

Trump strikes fear among our enemies and love among our people. This is why most of the media fear him.

The media was unable to spin the drug price dropping so I will merely repeat his tweet on Truth Social:

For many years the World has wondered why Prescription Drugs and Pharmaceuticals in the United States States of America were SO MUCH HIGHER IN PRICE THAN THEY WERE IN ANY OTHER NATION, SOMETIMES BEING FIVE TO TEN TIMES MORE EXPENSIVE THAN THE SAME DRUG, MANUFACTURED IN THE EXACT SAME LABORATORY OR PLANT, BY THE SAME COMPANY??? It was always difficult to explain and very embarrassing because, in fact, there was no correct or rightful answer. The Pharmaceutical/Drug Companies would say, for years, that it was Research and Development Costs, and that all of these costs were, and would be, for no reason whatsoever, borne by the “suckers” of America, ALONE. Campaign Contributions can do wonders, but not with me, and not with the Republican Party. We are going to do the right thing, something that the Democrats have fought for many years. Therefore, I am pleased to announce that Tomorrow morning, in the White House, at 9:00 A.M., I will be signing one of the most consequential Executive Orders in our Country’s history. Prescription Drug and Pharmaceutical prices will be REDUCED, almost immediately, by 30% to 80%. They will rise throughout the World in order to equalize and, for the first time in many years, bring FAIRNESS TO AMERICA! I will be instituting a MOST FAVORED NATION’S POLICY whereby the United States will pay the same price as the Nation that pays the lowest price anywhere in the World. Our Country will finally be treated fairly, and our citizens Healthcare Costs will be reduced by numbers never even thought of before. Additionally, on top of everything else, the United States will save TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

The man figured out how to get around the Wall of Media and get his message straight to the people without filter or fake fact check.

Finally, the talks between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Red China apparently went well in Switzerland. He looks like a schoolmaster.

CNN reported:

Top US officials involved in high-level trade negotiations with China emerged from two days of talks touting “substantial progress” and appearing to confirm that a deal between the two countries had been reached, which could have massive implications for the global economy. “I’m happy to report that we’ve made substantial progress between the United States and China in the very important trade talks,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a brief statement Sunday in Geneva, Switzerland, where the talks were held, calling the negotiations “productive.”

We shall see. You could trust but verify the Soviets but you never can trust Red China. But we still rely on the communists for stuff and so we must play along for now. The ultimate goal is to cut all ties.

Trump is relentless. The media no longer can stop him or even dent him with their made up scandals.

