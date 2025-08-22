Eighth Amendment: Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.

An appeals court decided that a half-billion fine for at best a $10 case might be a little excessive.

Judge Arthur F. Engoron fined Trump hundreds of millions of dollars for taking out a loan and paying it back with interest. The state attorney general—Tish James—attempted election interference by bringing this case to trial. The judge aided and abetted her.

By the way, Tish James apparently committed mortgage fraud by claiming a house in Virginia is her primary residence to get a lower mortgage rate.

No one in the media had the guts to hold Tish accountable.

No one in the media had the courage to call out reckless Judge Engoron for allowing this case to be brought to trial.

No one in the media had the integrity to call out this case and the E. Jean Carroll case, the porn actress case and the Georgia case for what they are—lawfare coordinated by the Biden White House.

Oh, now the media is all atwitter about the likelihood of prosecuting real crimes committed by the Obama and Biden administrations. When there was actual weaponization of the judicial process by Democrats and RINOs against Trump and his allies, the media cheered. Now the journos cry weaponization—forgetting four years of bleating, “No one is above the law.”

On Thursday, an appellate court in New York threw out what has now come to be a half-billion dollar fine imposed by Judge Engoron, a lawyer who couldn’t cut it as a musician who then went back into law and became a judge. If his music was as bad as his judging, the world’s ears should be thankful that he went back to law.

The appellate judges should have thrown out the case, but at least they threw out the fine.

No one in the media has dared question the fine when this joke judge imposed it.

His ruling was confiscation because the money would have gone to the state, not the victims because there are no victims. The Deutsche Bank was only too happy to do business with Mister Trump.

AP said:

The decision came seven months after the Republican returned to the White House. A sharply divided panel of five judges in New York’s mid-level Appellate Division couldn’t agree on many issues raised in Trump’s appeal, but a majority said the monetary penalty was “excessive.” After finding Trump flagrantly padded financial statements that went to lenders and insurers, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered him last year to pay $355 million in penalties. With interest, the sum has topped $515 million. Additional penalties levied on some other Trump Organization executives, including Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Jr.—bring the total to $527 million, with interest.

Forbes said Trump is worth $5 billion. New York state wants a tenth of that money because it claims he should have paid more for a loan than the banks agreed to.

Meanwhile, there’s Tish James actually cheating on her mortgage. Most of the media never mentions it.

CNBC reported:

James, in a statement, said she would ask the New York Court of Appeals to overturn the ruling tossing out the fine on Trump and the others. James also said, “The First Department [appeals court] today affirmed the well-supported finding of the trial court: Donald Trump, his company, and two of his children are liable for fraud. The court upheld the injunctive relief we won, limiting Donald Trump and the Trump Organization officers’ ability to do business in New York,” James said. “It should not be lost to history: yet another court has ruled that the president violated the law, and that our case has merit.”

Her case had the Democrat-controlled New York judiciary’s approval.

No one in the media has the brains to point out the danger of an Imperial Judiciary.

CNN sounded a little fair in its report:

Trump was indicted four times in 2023, in addition to facing the civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Both federal cases against him—one over efforts to overturn the 2020 election and another related to the mishandling of classified documents—were dropped and dismissed. An election-related state case in Georgia never moved forward and his May 2024 conviction in the New York hush money case resulted in a sentence with no penalties once he won the White House. Trump is still appealing that conviction, too. CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig said the “monumental” ruling was unusual due to it taking the court nearly a year to reach this decision. “This is a huge win for Donald Trump, any way you cut it. And this is a stinging rebuke to James,” Honig said on CNN’s The Situation Room.

CNN came close to calling out the Democrat conspiracy to tie Trump in courts. When you are hungry for justice, you are grateful for the crumbs CNN threw.

MS NOW also threw a bone to truth, justice and the American Way:

The Justice Department recently launched a federal grand jury investigation into James over its investigation, saying Trump was possibly deprived of his legal rights. A lawyer for James said the investigation into her investigation “has to be the most blatant and desperate example of this administration carrying out the president’s political retribution campaign.” The DOJ is also separately investigating James, as well as two other Democrats—Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook—over alleged mortgage fraud. (James, Schiff and Cook have all denied any wrongdoing.) But it’s not over for Trump yet. The case can be appealed to New York’s highest court, the Court of Appeals.

Sure those were the last paragraphs of the report, but MS NOW admitted James are company are the hunters who became the hunted.

Fox reported—ah, who cares? Roger Ailes built a great cable channel that the Murdoch Family turned into CNN only slightly less liberal.

Some readers may believe I am angry, but I am not because as all these cases piled up upon President Trump, I kept the faith in the Constitution and the American judicial system. As the Greeks said (in ancient Greek, of course): “The wheels of justice turn slowly, but grind exceedingly fine.”

Tish James should be powder when all this is over.

