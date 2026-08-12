The Secret Service switched President Trump out of Air Force One into a second plane when he left Turkey following a NATO summit. New intelligence raised fears of an Iranian missile attack on the president.

News reports claim that neither reporters nor his staff knew about this. They remained on Air Force One as decoys while the president made it home safely. The staffers included Stephen Miller, Marco Rubio and Scott Bessent. Their only regret should be they have only one life to give to their country.

A month after reporters figured it out—meaning someone in the Democrat Party leaked the DNC version of the story to CNN, the New York Post and the Washington Post over the weekend—the sound of the clutching of pearls echoed throughout the media bubble.

They were decoys!

Over at CNN, David Axelrod said, “There are elements of that trip that needed to be kept under wraps until after the president was safely in and out of those places. But the thing here that’s a little disturbing is that if the president, if they needed to take such extraordinary steps to protect the president because the threat level was so high, the American people deserve to know that the threat level was was that high in this particular case, that he had to take such an extraordinary measure.

“And then the other piece of it is that, in fact, everyone on that plane was a decoy. If they felt that it was unsafe to be on the plane, then it was unsafe for everybody else to be on the plane as well. So, they at least deserve to know, if not then, then after, why this was happening.”

Kaitlin Collins responded, “Yeah, because obviously if the plane was the target, because the president was on board and the idea was still that the president was on board, which was what everyone thought, it would still have been a target.”

Well, now they know. Happy?

The decision made too much sense for the political elitists like Axelrod and their fluffers in the media. An empty plane would not have been much of a decoy. Iranians may be many things but stupid is not on the list. Imagine this conversation.

Allahu: Hey, Akbar, everyone is leaving Air Force One and going on that smaller plane. What’s it called?

Akbar: The real target.

Besides the plane Trump used was too small to handle such a loud crowd. It was a C-32-A, a specially configured version of the Boeing 757-200 commercial intercontinental airliner.

The passenger cabin is divided into four sections:

The forward area has a communications center, galley, lavatory and 10 business class seats.

The second section is a fully-enclosed stateroom for the use of the primary passenger. It includes a changing area, private lavatory, separate entertainment system, two first-class swivel seats and a convertible divan that seats three and folds out to a bed.

The third section contains the conference and staff facility with eight business class seats.

The rear section of the cabin contains general seating with 32 business-class seats, galley, two lavatories and closets.

Because the C-32 is a high-standing aircraft, it is easier to see under and around it—an important security factor for protecting the plane and its passengers.

Enough facts. Now back to my one big, beautiful opinion, which is reporters are a dime a dozen. Presidents are worth billions. If they weren’t—if Congress had not endowed them with powers the Constitution never wanted the government to have—presidential campaigns would cost the filing fee and a few thousand bucks for campaign buttons.

But when you have the power to control a $30 trillion economy propped up by another $2 trillion borrowed each year, donors dig deep. In the old days, we confined the spoils system to a few cherry government jobs.

Nowadays, it is all about billion-dollar government contracts, millions for NGOs, and slapping on new regulations to keep competitors at bay.

Reporters have spent the last decade trying to undermine the Trump presidencies while ignoring Biden’s dementia.

Using the press as a decoy finally gave them a useful purpose.

There is a very good reason no one told the press. Who would confide in reporters whose news organizations dismissed the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, as loud noises?

The New York Times reported, “The extraordinary lengths that the government took to get the president out of Turkey in secret suggested that officials viewed the Iranian threat as credible. And it led the White House to purposely mislead reporters assigned to cover Mr. Trump, allowing the press to report that he was traveling on board a plane that was being used as a decoy.

“The threat was not specific to the Qatari-donated jet. Instead, Mr. Trump was being targeted on whatever airplane he was traveling on.”

So the reporters were in harm’s way regardless of whether the president was aboard. Good to know as these young whippersnappers say.

Consider this exchange between TMZ on Twitter.

TMZ: “If the threat was serious enough that President Trump wouldn’t fly on the original Air Force One, why was the plane allowed to take off with reporters, White House staff, and crew onboard?

Buzz Patterson (who carried the nuclear football for Clinton): “Why? Because you are insignificant little ants and we saved the King.”

Better put some ice on that.

If reporters are not up to risking their lives like this, they can easily fly commercial or skip the trip.

Otherwise, Ann Landers would tell them to kwitchyerbitchin and enjoy the ride. The next president will bore you to tears.

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