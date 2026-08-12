Don Surber

Don Surber

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CactusMatt32's avatar
CactusMatt32
6h

You can’t hate them enough - the current day deceivers of the truth…and enablers of evil….they’re covering for Fauci as our grandparents died w/o family b/c ‘trust the science’…and the STILL LYING media…

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Chef R.T.'s avatar
Chef R.T.
6h

“If the threat was serious enough that President Trump wouldn’t fly on the original Air Force One, why was the plane allowed to take off with reporters, White House staff, and crew onboard?” Because you are true patriots that would gladly sacrifice yourselves for the greater good, right? Right?

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