President Trump’s decision to rid the nation’s capital of vagrants and crime will make DC safe again. Washington is the front door of America.

For 52 years we have allowed the city to govern itself under the Home Rule Act of 1973. The failure of DC government was spectacular and persistent. DC ranked in the top 10 in homicides in the nation throughout its Era of Home Rule.

The city’s one contribution to law enforcement came from its longest serving mayor, Marion S. Barry. The FBI busted him in a hotel room with a babe and a bag of cocaine. As the FBI arrest began, he muttered, “Bitch set me up.”

The federalization of the police in DC flummoxed Democrats because Nixon made them include the provision in their hapless home rule law. Because of that, Democrats now are helpless and hopeless. They didn’t even bother to call Judge Boasberg in to enjoin Trump from bringing law and order to the city with the most cops per capita in the land.

Oh, and before anyone plays the race card, remember this: Black people accounted for 97% of gun homicide victims in Washington, D.C., despite making up 43% of the population.

But Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee played the card, saying, “It’s not lost on anyone that the cities he is calling out have large numbers of black and brown people. They’re all headed by black mayors. Now what does that say? What does that picture paint?”

76% of the homicide victims in Oakland are black. Only 19% of Oakland is black.

Black lives matter to Trump. That message is not lost on black people, but then again, I am a white boy in one of the whitest states in the nation.

The Pavlovian dogs in the media throwing everything at Trump, as usual. New Republic reported:

President Trump’s federal takeover of D.C. “doesn’t make a lot of sense” to D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, he told MSNBC’s Chris Jansing on Wednesday. The interview highlights how the ongoing militarization of the nation’s capital is not only an authoritarian power grab, but also a theatrical farce. Hodges, who was attacked while defending the Capitol building on January 6, 2021 noted that the troops Trump has stationed in D.C. are not exactly cut out for the job. The National Guardsmen patrolling the city’s streets are not “in their lane,” said Hodges, citing his six-year stint as a member of the Virginia National Guard. “I can tell you that this is not what they’re trained to do,” Hodges said. “Soldiers are trained to fight and win wars. We’re not in a war out here in D.C. There’s crime out here, but it’s not a war-torn hellscape like Trump has said. The troops are not trained to do law enforcement.”

Guardsmen are not trained to patrol streets? What were they doing in Afghanistan and Iraq after the battles were won?

In the past year alone, the governor deployed the Virginia National Guard to help recovery efforts for Hurricane Helene, Hurricane Milton, Tropical Storm Debby and the February Winter Storms.

President Trump has 800 National Guardsmen in DC.

That’s the most guardsmen in DC since Biden had 25,000 guardsmen from all 50 states provide police protection for his inauguration. Trump brought them in at Sir FJB’s request.

NYT’s Maggie Haberman, who never met an act by Trump she didn’t hate, took to CNN to proclaim he’s an authoritarian. This is part of her exchange with Anderson Cooper:

COOPER: It’s so interesting, I mean, it’s again, it’s the conflict, you know, Democrats face when talking about the policing in the District of Columbia. Do you point out statistics of out of a 30-year low as they as the statistics show and thereby sound like you’re saying, oh, there’s not a crime problem in Washington, D.C., where there’s crime problem everywhere. HABERMAN: Right, and I think you see that in terms of how Mayor Bowser has reacted. Look, I mean, she’s not — there is a crime problem everywhere. I mean, in multiple cities, big cities have traditionally had crime problems. COOPER: There’s crime everywhere. HABERMAN: Correct, and certainly, you know, we saw crime rates spike during COVID. In some cases we have seen it come down but there are a lot of people who feel unsafe in big cities. And so, if, you know, the mayor pushes back on the President, she sounds like she’s not addressing concerns of constituents. Those are the choices. COOPER: All right, Maggie Haberman, thanks very much.

If he is an authoritarian for using the powers Congress bestowed upon presidents, then the problem is Congress, not him.

The Democrat Party is adrift in an ocean of despair as the Dollar Store Obama (Hakeem Jeffries) and Chuckles the Clown (Chuck Schumer) show all the leadership skills of a mimeograph machine.

Stephen Collinson of CNN worried:

President Donald Trump’s militarized crime crackdown in Washington, DC, is a clarifying political moment. It’s again exposed Democrats’ struggles to combat Trump’s hardline law-and-order rhetoric and splits within their party that the president exploited to win two elections. Party leaders who keep citing statistics showing crime coming down are hardly consoling residents of a relatively small city that has seen 100 homicides this year.

Relatively small city? Washington DC ranks 22nd in population among American cities. Its homicide rate is 4 times the national average.

Collinson touched on this statement from Chuck Rocha, a Democrat consultant, “Democrats, listen to me, please. Talk about wanting a safe street and lean into wanting safe neighborhoods, while at the same time saying we shouldn’t have federal officers in our streets.”

But Democrats listen to nobody because they know better than everybody. The Hill reported:

The Democrat Mayors Association slammed President Trump’s announcement to federalize the police force of Washington, D.C., on Monday, calling it a “political charade.” “Let’s be clear: Crime is down in most major cities—including Washington, DC—in spite of Donald Trump, not because of him. If Trump actually cared about reducing crime, he wouldn’t have made unprecedented cuts to public safety programs that actually work. If Trump actually cared about our communities, he would be working with our cities, not against them,” the Democrat Mayors Association said in a statement.

The Democrat strategy of attacking Trump on everything all the time is about as fresh as the air in a mummy’s tomb and as effective as a cloth mask against a virus.

Americans see deploying troops to DC as better than deploying them to Kabul, Baghdad and Fallujah. As long as Democrats resist, the criminals, vagrants and thugs will stand a better chance against him than the party does now.

