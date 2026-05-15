Don Surber

Don Surber

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Verinder Syal's avatar
Verinder Syal
5h

I wish America, and Americans, could understand this. The Press, and the Democrats in their lust for power have turned to hating this beautiful country, and the great job Trump is doing.

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10 replies
MLR's avatar
MLR
5h

Obama won the least trusted because he represents all those in America who hate America and everything it stands for.

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