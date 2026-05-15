Landing in Beijing with his secretary of state, his treasury secretary and the No. 1 executives of the top 30 corporations in America, President Trump received the royal treatment.

A naval armed guard and attractive young women in skirts spelling “welcome” in semaphore greeted Trump and his party of industry titans at the airport.

Later, The Star-Spangled Banner played as the Chairman Xi greeted Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Contrast and compare to Barack Obama’s arrival in Hangzhou, China, for the G20 summit on September 3, 2016, when Red China force him he to exit Air Force One through the back door because no rolling staircase was provided for the main upper door.

Xi treated the leader of the best military in the world like a bus boy because on the world stage, Obama acted like one—sending pallets of cash in the middle of the night to the Death To America Republic of Iran. Everybody else got stairs except the leader of the free world.

Everyone in the world saw it, no matter how hard America’s media now denies it, Back Door Obama really happened.

In the art of this deal, Trump invoked his inner Sun Tzu and won the summit before he boarded Air Force One.

Trump brought Xi the head of the Ayatollah. Oh, not physically because the Israeli Blue Sparrow missile (the missile from space) obliterated him. He was blown to the fastest growing town in Iran: Smithhereens.

Everyone in the world knows who ordered the hit, and it wasn’t Bibi, baby.

Our president didn’t go to Red China for help. He went to make Xi an offer that he could not refuse.

Trump announced the trip on October 30 at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Busan, South Korea. He planned to visit Red China in April but postponed it on account of war.

The war was part of Trump’s preparation for the meeting. On January 3, he sent in the U.S. military to Caracas to arrest Maduro and his wife for being narco-terrorists.

Then Trump launched Operation Epic Fury.

These military operations did two things. One, both excursions proved Red China’s radar is useless against American stealth. Xi fired Yang Wei, the chief designer of China’s J-20 stealth fighter jet used to test the detector, in the aftermath of those failures. Rumors hold that Yang is dead either by execution or his own hand.

Ironically, the very fear of failure keeps Red China’s top engineers from being innovative. Temu knockoffs of U.S. military hardware won’t cut it.

But the big prize was Trump cutting off two important suppliers of oil to Red China. Xi thought holding back rare earth elements had us over the barrel. It sucks but not as hard as losing one’s oil supply. Ask Japan in 1940 how that worked out for them.

Trump is his own OPEC now.

Oh, Xi still has oil coming in, just not as much as he needs.

Trump’s guest list formed a posse of 30 of the top people in American business. They included Elon Musk — Tesla / SpaceX; Tim Cook — Apple; Jensen Huang — Nvidia (late addition, joined mid-trip); Larry Fink — BlackRock; Stephen Schwarzman — Blackstone; Kelly Ortberg — Boeing; Jane Fraser — Citi; Brian Sikes — Cargill; H. Lawrence Culp — GE Aerospace; David Solomon — Goldman Sachs; Jacob Thaysen — Illumina; Michael Miebach — Mastercard; Dina Powell McCormick — Meta (president/vice chair); Sanjay Mehrotra — Micron; Cristiano Amon — Qualcomm; and Ryan McInerney — Visa.

Bringing those 30 leaders with him sent Xi a message and showed him who runs the world.

Wall Street reacted with the Dow topping 50,000 again and the S&P and Nasdaq setting record highs again.

Tony Dokoupil, the anchor of CBS Evening News, ended his show on Wednesday with this:

Finally, tonight from Taiwan: as President Trump and China’s Xi Jinping prepare to meet, you will hear a lot about American decline and the rise of a powerful new China. The Chinese certainly believe it. But is it true? Xi’s China is a marvel by many measures, is the world’s second largest economy, producing almost 30% of the world’s manufactured goods. They have high speed rails that put the Acela to shame. And China has lifted millions of its citizens out of poverty, making things like the iPhones in your pocket and mine. And yet, America remains the innovation hub of the world. Made in China, yes; but designed and invented in the U.S.A. New drugs, new discoveries, new inventions, new space missions. Xi boasts of the country’s industrial might, and it’s impossible to deny that fact. China’s population is in decline, though, well below replacement rates. Unemployment is high with millions in rural provinces living in poverty, and massive housing complexes that now sit empty. Most importantly, and perhaps I’m stating the obvious here, none of these problems are a topic on the Chinese evening news. In fact, pessimism itself is forbidden on the Chinese internet. The freedoms we have, they simply do not.

Freedom is what the United States offers the world.

Well, at least under President Trump it does. He did not go to Red China unprepared. He went in having won.

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