Don Surber

Don Surber

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Andrew Gase's avatar
Andrew Gase
8h

Great survey. Unfortunately Obama had many worsts.

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Alice Ball's avatar
Alice Ball
8h

Now that’s a tough poll Don!!! All resoundingly qualify, I nodded my head at each choice thinking yep! But then I got to the laugh line, Joe Biden, and knew the answer.

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