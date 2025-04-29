Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Catherine Kasparian's avatar
Catherine Kasparian
5h

Now we

need pics of the J6 committee on the WH lawn

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
MLR's avatar
MLR
5h

A characteristic of people on the Left is magical thinking. They firmly believe that mankind can control the temperature of the earth. Not only that but that control can be accomplished merely by eliminating one parameter, CO2. That sort of magical thinking is what also makes Leftists believe that a man can transform himself into a woman and vice versa. And with magical thinking there is no contemplating what the downstream negative effects of these catastrophic ideas will bring. This is what the Marxist/Democrat/Hate America Party believes and it has been destroying this nation. DJT is indeed fighting the culture war and is the only force saving what’s left of America the Beautiful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
99 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture