Trump SLAMS reporter asking about Canada after a historic peace deal was made between the Congo and Rwanda: “We just ended a war that was going on for 30 years with 6 million people dead, so don’t ask me a trade question on Canada.”

Today is Canada Day, which for 115 years was known as Dominion Day and soon will be known as Statehood Day. The American flag will have 50 stars surrounding a white maple leaf. It will be lovely—one Big Beautiful State.

On Friday, Donald Trump tweeted on Truth Social, “We have just been informed that Canada, a very difficult Country to TRADE with, including the fact that they have charged our Farmers as much as 400% Tariffs, for years, on Dairy Products, has just announced that they are putting a Digital Services Tax on our American Technology Companies, which is a direct and blatant attack on our Country.

“They are obviously copying the European Union, which has done the same thing, and is currently under discussion with us, also. Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately.

“We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

NPR reported, “The president’s Canada post refers to a digital services tax set to go into effect on Monday. That measure would tax multinational tech companies for revenue collected—for example from advertising—from providing services to Canadian users. Several European countries have imposed similar taxes.

“Earlier this month, Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the country would move forward with the tax, despite U.S. opposition. The prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's announcement Friday.”

NBC reported, “Canada retaliates against U.S. steel imports after Trump terminates trade talks.”

Under Justin Castreau, patriotism disappeared. No more—or so the elitists say.

The CBC boasted, “Enter, Donald Trump and his threats to annex Canada if the country doesn't voluntarily become the 51st state—something that’s dominated headlines this year.

“ ‘There is a switch this year suddenly,’ said historian Matthew Hayday.

“The threat to Canadian sovereignty has galvanized Canadians, the University of Guelph department chair said. This year, he expects celebrations with ‘the whole rhetoric of ‘elbows up’ and championing Canada.’ ”

Elbows down.

Late Sunday night, Canada’s government announced, “The Minister of Finance and National Revenue, the Honorable François-Philippe Champagne, announced today that Canada would rescind the Digital Services Tax in anticipation of a mutually beneficial comprehensive trade arrangement with the United States. Consistent with this action, Prime Minister Carney and President Trump have agreed that parties will resume negotiations with a view towards agreeing on a deal by July 21, 2025.

“The DST was announced in 2020 to address the fact that many large technology companies operating in Canada may not otherwise pay tax on revenues generated from Canadians. Canada’s preference has always been a multilateral agreement related to digital services taxation. While Canada was working with international partners, including the United States, on a multilateral agreement that would replace national digital services taxes, the DST was enacted to address the aforementioned taxation gap.

“The June 30, 2025, collection will be halted, and Minister Champagne will soon bring forward legislation to rescind the Digital Services Tax Act.”

Robyn Urback, a columnist with the Globe and Mail, tweeted, “The digital services tax is terribly dumb policy, but man, scrapping it now makes us look like pathetic little weaklings who will bend to Trump’s whims.”

Canada is a weakling but this is not bending to Trump’s whims. It is doing what is right. That Canada needed prodding from the leader of the free world to not impose a retroactive tax (Canada would reach back three years to take money) to do the right thing is the reason for her shame.

Whims. Fools who still write for newspapers mistake strategy and tactics for whims.

Dave Wright tweeted in reply, “We are 9% the size of their economy. 75% of our exports go to the US. Around 20% of their exports come to us. I am a proud Canadian and I love our country, but the citizens who believe that we hold leverage over the U.S. are greatly misguided. We need to be talking and negotiating. Throwing down the Digital Services Tax in the middle of negotiations? Terrible decision.”

Such leadership may explain why Canada’s GDP per capita is lower than 49 states. Only Mississippi falls below Canada.

Now why did Carney pull this stunt at the last moment? Did he think he could bluff the man holding the Royal Flush?

Did Carney not know that Trump owns a social media outlet or that his best bud, Elon, owns one too?

Did Carney believe that his act of defiance would stir Canadian support—because within minutes of his surrender, his stock fell Monday morning like Bud Light sales after Dylan Mulvaney’s endorsement.

Now Carney and Friends are singing, “I love you, you love me, we’re gonna be one happy country.”

The United States does need Canada for auto parts, oil, lumber and Canada Dry. But Canada needs us more.

Trump’s Ambassador to the 51st State, Pete Hoekstra, told CBC, “I've talked to both sides over the weekend. I think both sides are optimistic that they can get to an agreement within that timeframe.”

But as Colombo always said, just one more thing and Hoekstra said, “Oh by the way, you have 11 out of your 13 provinces who ban American products on their shelves.”

Carney should have known he was in trouble when Christiane Amanpour dubbed him as the Trump Whisperer. She’s the Jim Cramer of international politics.

Remember a few days ago when she interviewed Gary Samore (Obama’s Coordinator for Arms Control and Weapons of Mass Destruction) who declared, “The war has increased Iran’s rationale for having nuclear weapons.”

Well, rationales are nice but ability matters more. Trump reset Iran’s nuke program back to zero.

Having owned Carney late Sunday night, Trump filed papers Monday morning to acquire Harvard.

Eric Daugherty tweeted, “Trump administration officially finds Harvard in VIOLATION of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which bans discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin and ALL federal funding may now be canceled.

“FAFO!

“Harmeet Dhillon is laying down the hammer.”

But it is Canada Day, a time for Canadians to reflect upon the past year and to ask its leaders, gee, why do you keep underestimating President Trump? You do realize that he knows where every one of our ventilation shafts is.

