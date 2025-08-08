Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Coulter's avatar
William Coulter
2h

With Trumps nonstatement about JD being the heir apparent to the MAGA movement we’ll see what happens with Marco.

I hope he and JD get it together for 2028 and beyond.

The Dem party seems to be on the far left side of the ropes at present with nothing appealing to anyone but the far left loonies. Pushing them further to the left with the election of that communist Muslim in the NYC mayor’s race would really open people’s eyes. The Dems will probably do that to themselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Catherine Kasparian's avatar
Catherine Kasparian
2h

I think Bessent should be included in poll too😊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
114 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture