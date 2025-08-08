If I still bothered watching TV, I would be seeing Tulsi Gabbard everywhere I turned. She came out of hiding a few weeks ago and delivered bombshell after bombshell on Russiagate and Obama’s use of the FBI and the intelligence community to cover up Hillary’s crimes, spy on Trump and promote the lie that he worked for Putin.

After 8 years of media propaganda and now two decades of the media refusing to criticize Obama, Tulsi has a tough job of breaking through the indoctrination of the past. She is getting that job done.

The aptly named Miranda Devine reported:

According to a Rasmussen poll released Monday, nearly two-thirds of voters (65%) are following declassified releases over the past month by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) “very closely” (32%) or “somewhat closely” (33%), repudiating the calculated media silence about the Obama administration’s fake narratives and manipulation of intelligence to frame Trump as a Kremlin stooge to cover up Clinton’s wrongdoing. The poll of 1,172 likely voters, conducted July 29-31, shows 54% believe Obama administration officials committed serious crimes in “manipulating intelligence,” with 37% saying it’s “very likely” and 17% saying it’s “somewhat likely.” A staggering 69% agree it is critical that the perpetrators be held accountable “for the survival of our country.”

I liked her Uncle Andy.

Dang. Those are overwhelming numbers in the headwinds of the media promoting Epstein, Epstein, Epstein—flogging a dead horse as they say. He’s dead. The victims are getting around a half-billion from banks and his estate.

We know what happened. Someone got wind of the Russiagate scandal coming down and resurrected Epstein as a diversion.

We know that just as we knew from the get-go that Russiagate was a hoax and Hillary was guilty as sin and free as a bird.

But we also know that Trump and Tulsi played the media two months ago to boost her credibility. While Tulsi was busy preparing to prosecute Trump’s persecutors, Trump was busy getting Iran out of the nuke business. Rumors began that she was on the outs with him.

On June 18, NBC reported:

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, an outspoken critic of past U.S. military interventions abroad, appears to have fallen out of favor with President Donald Trump as he weighs military action against Iran, according to multiple senior administration officials with knowledge of the matter. Gabbard allies insist that, while there is some White House tension, some of the public blowback is overstated, and none interviewed by NBC News expect her to leave the administration as a result of the president’s Iran policy, even if that includes direct U.S. involvement. Gabbard’s politically perilous position burst into the open this week when Trump brushed her back over her testimony to Congress in March. At that time, she said the U.S. intelligence community did not believe Iran was building a nuclear weapon — a comment at odds with Trump’s recent public statement about the threat posed by Iran’s potential nuclear program.

It was a diversion.

But the media sharks thought they smelled blood in the water. It was their favorite drink: Kool-Aid. NBC reminded readers that she had been a Democrat congresswoman. And the once proud peacock said:

Multiple senior administration officials said Gabbard has been sidelined in internal administration discussions about the conflict between Israel and Iran. Even two of her allies who spoke to NBC News acknowledged that her standing took a hit when she posted a video on June 10 after a trip to Hiroshima, Japan. The video, which featured the simulated destruction of American cities and Gabbard warning about the dangers of nuclear war, annoyed the White House team, the officials said.

Days later, Trump destroyed Iran’s nuclear program. Tulsi was otherwise engaged in nuking the insurrectionists who did Obama’s bidding.

Share

The media fell for Trump’s diversion with Steve Benen of MSNBC:

Things haven’t been going especially well for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard lately. She recently fired the leaders of the National Intelligence Council, for example, because it dared to produce accurate information Donald Trump didn’t like. That coincided with reports of a member of Gabbard’s team trying to politicize intelligence, the release of a weird Gabbard video that even Republicans found bizarre, reports that the DNI has been left out of important meetings and strategy sessions, and a Politico report on the degree to which the president has soured on the former congresswoman.

He didn’t mention her Democrat past, but he typified the media’s embrace of Tulsi under the rule of enemy of Trump is a hero to the press.

Leave a comment

The Atlantic also took the bait with an instant investigative report that took 5 minutes to compile: “Trump’s Trouble With Tulsi.”

Sure, he was so angry at her that he trusted her with the most important task of his administration: prosecuting Obama and others engaged in the attempted Russiagate coup d’etat.

As one should expect, the intelligence community caught wind of Tulsi’s true role and Democrats rolled out the barrel, thinking they’d have a barrel of fun. It was the Return of Epstein, aka Welcome Back, Pedo.

Oh wait. It was not that Epstein. Sorry.

Stripped of its funding from Uncle Sugar, PBS devoted a NewsHour to “Trump on defensive as MAGA base questions his Epstein connections and investigation.”

I am sure the show was as balanced as Lizzo on a teeter-totter opposite a kindergartener.

Though the dust-up was a sprinkle, the result was a gully washer. As Catturd put it:

Remember when the podcast bro “influencers” who are going against Trump right now got paid a half million dollars from Russia to tweet one ad a month, and they played dumb like that makes any sense and they pretended to be the victims? I do.

It was more than one ad but his point is made. We now know who the fake MAGA influencers are.

I cannot find the quote now but Matt Taibbi—an instant disbeliever in Russiagate—said that the Russian dossier’s sources were in the Kremlin and nothing gets out of the Kremlin without Putin’s approval. Electing Trump delayed Putin’s invasion of Ukraine by 4 years. Of course he wanted to avenge his loss.

One final observation. Raiding Mar-a-Lago means Pam Bondi can now convene a federal grand jury in Florida. No excitement without an indictment but we may be having fun now that it can be done under the Florida sun.

Leave a comment

Share

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription