On Saturday night, I contended the FAFO War ended with the USA doing the one thing Israel could not do, and that was bust the bunkers. I was right.

I must reiterate that the Lord did not spare the man on last July 13 so Trump could be the Republican Jimmah Carter.

While Trump announced a ceasefire, NBC tweeted, “Democrats are seizing on President Trump’s surprise attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities arguing the world is becoming more dangerous on his watch and that he is going back on a promise to avoid foreign military interventions.”

But the forever war with Iran—which dates back to the hostage crisis of 1979 and is second only to the Korean War in length—is coming to its inevitable conclusion: a stalemate. But that’s only because America doesn’t need Iran. If Iran had a rich reserve of rare earth minerals we might be interested. Its oil reserves are large but not worth having to deal with the 92 million illegal aliens who live there.

There will be no boots on the ground.

I trusted Trump on this. Most readers did.

The calm after the storm is breath-taking. Trade the News had a long tweet, which began, “Why investors and markets appear to be (guardedly) cheering America’s raids on Iran? How a post-theocracy Iran could tilt the global balance in many perspectives.”

But I don’t see a regime change because most of the people of Iran seem perfectly happy with their theocracy. No one under 60 remembers the shah and the ones old enough to also remember Iranians were pretty happy to see him go. They rapidly accepted ruling by ayatollahs.

Iran’s leadership did not respect President Trump’s knowledge, experience and wisdom. That mistake cost them their nuclear program.

Trump Always Confuses Opponents.

OK, some of his opponents already were confused, but it is as true as a TACO is tasty that Trump Always Confuses Opponents. The art of his dealing consists of golf and being underestimated. He’s really, really good at golf and his opponents are very, very good at being wrong about him. Dismissing him as a clown and a reality show host got him elected president three times.

The New York Times reported last month:

President Trump, it would seem, is not one for a “TACO.” The taco in question is not a dish made with tortillas, but rather a reference to how markets are responding to his tariff policies. The TACO trade, short for Trump Always Chickens Out, is a tongue-in-cheek term coined by the Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong. It has been adopted by some analysts and commentators to describe the potentially lucrative pattern in which markets tumble after Mr. Trump makes tariff threats, only to rebound sharply when he relents and allows countries more time to negotiate deals.

One would believe that a columnist for a publication that bills itself as expert on financing would know how negotiations work. One also would believe that a British publication would concern itself with Keir Starmer, who runs the British government, rather than Not Their President Donald Trump.

Trump all along said he was open to reducing the tariffs he planned to impose.

NYT went on to say:

The president has spent years cultivating a reputation for political muscle. So when he was asked by a reporter in the Oval Office on Wednesday whether the term might be a valid description of his approach to tariffs, Mr. Trump reacted with ire. “I chicken out? I’ve never heard that,” he said. “Don’t ever say what you said,” he told the reporter. “That’s a nasty question. To me, that’s the nastiest question.”

So Democrats had their latest chant to offer in lieu of an economic policy that would revive American industry.

Democrats extended the chant to their criticism of Trump’s foreign policy.

Burger Chef Chuck Schumer used TACO as part of a rambling video posted online:

When it comes to negotiating with the terrorist government of Iran, Trump’s all over the lot. One day he sounds tough, the next day he’s backing off. And now, all of a sudden, we find out that [special envoy Steve] Witkoff and [Secretary of State Marco] Rubio are negotiating a secret side deal with Iran. What kind of bull is this? They’re going to sound tough in public and then have a side deal that lets Iran get away with everything? That’s outrageous. We need to make that side deal public. Any side deal should be before Congress and, most importantly, the American people.

In reporting on this, The Hill noted, “Despite the new reporting from Axios, Trump maintains that Iran will not be allowed to enrich uranium under any circumstances.”

After the bombing, Schumer demanded that Trump chicken out:

No president should be allowed to unilaterally march this nation into something as consequential as war with erratic threats and no strategy. Confronting Iran’s ruthless campaign of terror, nuclear ambitions, and regional aggression demands strength, resolve, and strategic clarity. The danger of wider, longer, and more devastating war has now dramatically increased. We must enforce the War Powers Act and I’m urging Leader Thune to put it on the Senate floor immediately. I am voting for it and implore all Senators on both sides of the aisle to vote for it.

Nice trap he fell in. Has he tried gnawing off his foot to escape?

I am not really sure what Schumer wants to enforce. The law allows the president to act without approval of Congress for up to 60 days.

This action took 60 minutes—37 hours if you include the flight from Missouri and back.

The only thing Congress votes on in the law is to extend that 60 days. Obviously, that is unnecessary because he ended the war with a bang—just like World War II. OK, there were two bangs in Japan.

The communist leader of House Democrats, Hakeem Jeffries, lied, “The use of military force, which is offensive in nature, must be approved by the House and the Senate. That’s according to the Constitution. It’s not optional, Donald. It’s not.”

The Constitution and the American people made Trump the commander-in-chief, not some pawn of Nancy Pelosi’s pile of cash.

Sadly, the self-appointed experts in the media believe in Democrat talking points more than they do the facts.

On Thursday, Daniel W. Drezner declared: “Donald Trump Is Not Gonna Bomb Iran. Yeah, I said it.” He concluded:

Trump is more predictable on foreign affairs than he or his team understand. If Trump thinks he is picking on a weakling, or an actor who cannot retaliate against the United States, he’ll go through with the attacks. But otherwise, Trump always chickens out. Iran has been severely weakened from the past week’s worth of attacks, but still possesses some asymmetric capabilities that could be directed against the United States. Plus, reporting suggests that Trump does not believe that the DoD’s bunker-buster bombs will work on Fordo. Under these circumstances, Trump is unlikely to take the risk. Are there counterarguments? Sure. Maybe the Fox News effect will kick in. Maybe Trump will be persuaded by Rubio et al that sending bunker-busters to Fordo will work and it’s an easy victory. Or maybe Trump will act to contradict the TACO principle used to explain his foreign policy behavior. Still, I think if he was going to bomb Iran he would have deployed by now. So this is me laying down a marker. In 2025, if I’m gonna be wrong, I would rather be wrong and loud about it.

Those who are wrong about Trump’s stance in the FAFO War don’t have to eat crow. Eating their dumb-bunny TACO will suffice.

Trump’s supporters are never confused. His ambassador to Israel, David M. Friedman, in his first presidency tweeted:

Clinton: The US Embassy will move to Jerusalem Bush: The US Embassy will move to Jerusalem Obama: The US Embassy will move to Jerusalem Trump: I have moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem Bush: Israel cannot make peace with any more Arab nations without a Palestinian state Obama: Israel cannot make peace with any more Arab nations without a Palestinian state Trump: I have brokered peace deals between Israel and four Arab nations without a Palestinian state Clinton: Iran cannot have nuclear weapons Bush: Iran cannot have nuclear weapons Obama: Iran cannot have nuclear weapons Biden: Iran cannot have nuclear weapons Trump: I have destroyed Iran’s nuclear weapons Seeing a pattern here?

Now for the surprise ending. I do not believe emasculating Iran was the only mission for Trump from God. I don’t know what it is but we shall see.

