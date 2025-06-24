Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
imkitty's avatar
imkitty
5h

"elected president three times" Thank you for writing that. It can't be repeated too many times.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
MLR's avatar
MLR
5h

The ceasefire was apparently broken almost immediately by the Mullahs. I for one am not sad about this. The IAF and Mossad have been bitch slapping the barbarians and making them look like the losers that they are. Israel is now going after the IRGC headquarters, the bat shit crazy Basij, and blown down the doors of Evin Prison holding political prisoners. Regime change is just around the corner. Perhaps these troglodytes should stop marrying their cousins.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
76 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture