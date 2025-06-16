Gallup Poll found 69% of Americans have little or no trust in the media.

Only 31% trust the media.

In 1976, post-Watergate, 72% trusted the media.

In 1997, when the Internet began booming, 53% had a fair or great amount of trust in the media.

31% now. This distrust in the media helps the top target of the media: Donald John Trump.

Rasmussen polling reported, “The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Thursday shows that 53% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. 45% disapprove.”

This weekend’s reporting shows why the media is untrustworthy.

On Saturday night, Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post tweeted, “Shocking moment mounted LAPD officer hits grey-haired man with a baton” along with a picture of an officer laying hands on a protester.

Almost immediately Publius posted a video showing the “grey-haired man” attacking a police horse.

Before the Internet came along, the common advice was never pick a fight with a man who buys ink by the barrel. Attribution to this quote goes to many newspapermen including Samuel Clemens. Surprise, surprise.

Ink no longer stains a man’s reputation as it once did, which is why those in the newspaper trade have gone to the Internet.

My debut online was 20 years ago while I was still in the newspaper business. I watched as a media, which once was able to bring Nixon down for a crime he did not commit, spent more than a decade trying to bring down President Trump.

In that time (and Sunday was the 10th anniversary of his entry into presidential politics) all we have learned is Trump used the word pussy in a private conversation in 2005. He also may have had sex with a horse-faced hooker too, but Bill Clinton told us sex is a private matter—right before ousting Newt Gingrich for an affair.

The Internet has caught the media time and time again. But the earthworms of the Fourth Estate bitterly cling to the status they once held.

For example, AP ran a headline today, “Trump directs ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities, undeterred by protests.”

Where else was he supposed to send ICE? Democrats run the 8 largest cities. In all, 39 of the top 50 cities have Democrat mayors. 8 have Republican mayors. 3 have independents.

AP didn’t tell its readers that. USA Today didn’t tell its readers that. Bloomberg didn’t. And Reuters didn’t. The American press publishes Democrat talking points. This does not hurt Trump. It hurts them.

Despite the futile efforts of the press to concoct a scandal, Trump has suffered in two impeachments, 34 felony convictions and two assassination attempts.

But he also earned a second presidency as people learn on the Internet what big fat liars reporters covering him have become. The media in the name of holding him accountable lied so often that it lost its power to hold him accountable.

Over at Disney’s ABC, George Stephanopoulos called Trump a rapist 10 times in an interview trying to shame a congresswoman for supporting Trump because she was a rape victim. That lie cost the network $16 million to settle out of court with Mister Trump and his lawyers.

ABC’s Jonathan Karl, author of three anti-Trump screeds, turned a gift of a Boeing 747 to the United States from Qatar into a bribe. The military will turn the plane into an Air Force One.

The problem with Karl’s crazy tale is Trump likely will never fly in this aircraft as president because it has to be rebuilt, a job that may not be finished before his term ends.

The two planes that serve as Air Force One were launched in 1990. Sources: NPR and Air&Space News.

Finally, ABC fired Terry Moran, 65, for tweeting what he really felt about the Trump administration. I mentioned his age because failing news organizations like to use such a kerfuffle to cull the herd of those close to retirement.

No one cares what Moran thinks of the president or his advisor, Stephen Miller, and no one was surprised by Moran’s opinion.

You see, no one believes the media is fair to Trump and few people believe these stories. Oh liberal hysterics pretend to as they fly the bloody flag of today’s imitation scandal. I am convinced the DNC and the media concoct these scandals with corn syrup, seed oils and titanium dioxide.

Trump also is doing a great job as president. Accomplishments matter.

The day after the election, CNN declared: “Inflation is likely to rise in the United States and around the world if newly elected President Donald Trump follows through on his campaign promises to cut taxes, crack down on immigration and hike tariffs on all imported goods.”

Let us see how that worked out. In January, he inherited a 3% annual inflation rate—double the 1.4% rate he left Joe Biden’s auto pen.

Inflation is down to 2.4% as a businessman takes the reins from a career crooked politician.

The tax cuts are in legislative limbo but he is cracking down on deporting illegal aliens—despite Judge Jimmy the Kangaroo Boasberg’s insane rulings. Calling a citizen of El Salvador a Maryland Man discredits the media, not Trump.

Michael Barrone wrote, “Los Angeles riots may encourage illegal immigrants to self-deport.”

Buried in his column was this: “There’s no question whose side the public is on. A pre-riot CBS poll showed 54% approving of Trump’s deportation program, and two polls taken this week showed approval, Insider Advantage by 59% to 39%, and the Napolitan News poll by 58% to 36%.

“After eight years of stark contrast between Trump and Democrats’ policies, as CNN poll analyst Harry Enten points out, most voters give Trump high marks and ‘believe that Democrats don’t have a clue on the issue of immigration.’ ”

As for tariffs, NPR reported, “President Trump has been promising his tariffs will help make America more prosperous.

“There’s already evidence that tariffs are helping the government's bottom line. The federal government collected $68.9 billion in tariffs and excise taxes during the first five months of the year, according to Treasury Department data collected by the Bipartisan Policy Center.

“That’s a 78% increase from the same period a year ago. Much of the additional revenue came in April and May, after Trump imposed tariffs of at least 10% on nearly everything the U.S. buys from other countries.”

NPR then claimed without evidence that American consumers pay for this. How odd that the tax-dependent NPR (it is suing to maintain its subsidy) never, ever complains about sales taxes hurting consumers—something I can prove with every receipt I get (except for groceries and pharmaceuticals).

Press coverage of Trump’s actions always have a sob sister story because when Democrats can’t argue facts, they turn on the tears.

Newsweek reported, “A Florida man who voted for President Donald Trump has lost nearly one-third of his employees amid immigration raids.”

Really? He voted for Trump and is surprised ICE raided his company which hires illegal aliens?

Another chap who got a lot of favorable press was Chad Hartmann, whose meat-packing plant in Omaha employed 76 illegal aliens. ICE arrested them. He sobbed what am I to do? What am I to do?

To its credit, NBC reported, “Every seat in the waiting area of Glenn Valley Foods was occupied with people filling out job applications early Thursday afternoon, two days after the meatpacking plant became the center of the largest worksite immigration raid in the state of Nebraska so far this year.”

There’s his solution. Quit breaking the law and hire legals.

Rupert Murdoch used his WSJ to throw shade on Trump’s tariff collection, saying revenue rose “only” 42% from the earlier year.

But to get that figure, Sir Rupert’s rag had to exclude “almost $23 billion in duties that were paid only after a compliance review.”

Why would you exclude that? Trump is cracking down on imports, which are down considerably as Red China, Mexico and Canada discover Americans have developed a taste for domestic products. Sorry, France, but California can make champagne that is better than the wine from the Champagne region of your country.

If you will notice, I am not bothering with media coverage of the Army’s celebration of its 250th anniversary because the DNC storyline the media repeated was too stupid to comment on.

By doing what Trump said he would is why 53% of Americans approve of the way he is doing his job. By throwing away its objectivity, the media lost it all. Only 31% trust it.

