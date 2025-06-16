Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Coulter's avatar
William Coulter
3h

You get news that is closer to the truth from the Babylon Bee than the NYTimes or Washington Compost.

I read on the Bee that Iran has many job opportunities now available for nuclear scientists. I would say that is true since many of them are now finding out the 72 virgins all look like Rosie O’Donnell or goats.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
David Thompson's avatar
David Thompson
4h

To be fair – while Chad Hartmann probably knew he was hiring illegals – the government e-Verify system is a steaming pile and he would likely have been sued for discrimination if he didn't hire a "quota" of "diverse" employees.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
66 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture