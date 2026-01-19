Jim Acosta, who was CNN’s Voice of Treason during the first Trump presidency, gave our favorite president an unintended compliment.

Oh, Jesus Christ, it is—it’s my worst nightmare. I thought we were rid of this clown four years ago. But no, they’ve come back with a vengeance. Fortunately, the DC restaurant scene is set up where, you know, the, the MAGA people have their restaurants and their places they like to go, and they’re not the places I like to go. So I won’t say where those places are because I don’t want them to show up there, but so far so good, it’s okay.

Donald John Trump’s second presidency is an awesome adventure into an America worthy of the 21st century.

Tomorrow is the first anniversary of Trump’s second inauguration. Let us review.

He shut the border down like a prison door, keeping the illegal immigrants out. The illegal alien population dropped by more than 2 million through self-deportation and with a little help from my friends at ICE. Trump’s law enforcement has found 129,000 unaccompanied children that Biden somehow misplaced. Illegal aliens sex trafficked many of these children.

Trump has brokered peace in eight wars and border disputes. He used diplomacy to pull the rabbit of peace out of his hat in Gaza. He used B-2s to end the 12 Day War between Israel and Iran. He promised to build a bridge to end the Armenia-Azerbaijan War.

He arrested Maduro, the illegitimate president of Venezuela, and showed the world that Temu radar (that’s its actual name) from Red China is worthless, Cuban bodyguards cannot save you, and Russian missiles make terrific fireworks when Americans blow them up before they can launch.

On January 3, Trump put on notice every dictator in the world from Teodoro Obiang of Equatorial Guinea to Chairman Xi of Red China. The tyrants of Cuba and Iran fear they’re next. How’d that song we learned in elementary school go again?

O Columbia, the gem of the ocean,

The home of the brave and the free,

The shrine of each patriot's devotion,

A world offers homage to thee.

Thy mandates make heroes assemble,

When Liberty’s form stands in view;

Thy banners make tyranny tremble,

When borne by the red, white, and blue!

When borne by the red, white, and blue!

When borne by the red, white, and blue!

Thy banners make tyranny tremble,

When borne by the red, white, and blue!

The One Big Beautiful Bill trimmed the deficit. The new fiscal year that began on October 1 saw a deficit that was $107 billion smaller in its first quarter than the previous year, which was FJB’s final quarter as president.

About $70 billion of that shrinkage came from tariffs as tariffs set a record of $250 billion in collections in 2025—more than double the previous record of $108 billion.

Washingtonians obscured the savings by including a reduction in revenue by making the 2017 tax cut permanent. The Establishment agreed on a $4.5 trillion “cost” over ten years—triple the estimate of $1.5 trillion in 2017.

Hmm.

At last count, Trump had commitments from foreign countries to invest $7.6 trillion in U.S. companies in the USA.

He inherited an economy that was down 0.3% in the first quarter. It grew by 3.8% in the second quarter and 4.3 % in the third quarter. The government will drop the numbers for the fourth quarter at 8:30 AM Eastern on February 20.

Trump lowered inflation to 2.7%.

Employment for born-in-the-USA Americans rose but fell for foreign-born workers.

Not everyone is happy with Trumponomics. Old Salty Marine tweeted, “When Biden was President my car could hold $100 in gas! Now that Trump is President, it only holds $60 in gas! Explain that MAGA!”

This President Trump is out of control, thank goodness because in his first presidency, the Republican Establishment controlled. GOP elitists saddled him with people who at best just didn’t like him. Mitch McConnell controlled who got into his Cabinet and gave him such people as Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao—McConnell’s wife.

Sessions was the guy who made the Mueller Witch Hunt possible by ducking out and recusing himself instead of refusing to appoint an investigation into a manufactured Democrat talking point about Russia.

Paul Ryan was even worse. He represented a district in Wisconsin, a state that had not gone Republican in 28 years. Despite Ryan’s open opposition to Trump, the president carried the state. As Speaker, Ryan refused to fund the wall and worked with Democrats to stymie the president.

He did not seek re-election in 2018 and when Democrats retook the House, Ryan gleefully handed the gavel over to Nancy Pelosi. His reward was a seat on the board of directors at Fox courtesy of Sir Rupert Murdoch.

This was the kind of sabotage from within that turned what should have been a great presidency into a good one. After Bush, Obama and Biden, good does look great but it wasn’t.

This presidency is great.

We can thank the Great Steal of 2020 for that. All the elitists were was in on it: The Deep State, the pollsters, Obama, John Roberts and of course, the media. The reason every Trump supporter got pissed at Chris Stirewalt for calling Arizona for Biden was that it signaled that Sir Rupert Murdoch was all-in too.

Obama wanted vengeance for Trump daring to say he was born in Kenya—something Obama himself claimed for 16 years to peddle his books.

They had Trump and they should have let him fade into history in disgrace (in John Belushi voice) BUT NOOOOO! Obama had to make an example of Trump by impeaching him again, raiding his home, suing him for taking a loan and repaying it, indicting him, and getting a mugshot of him.

None of it worked. It all backfired. It rallied beleaguered MAGA and Republicans behind President Trump.

Obama’s final solution was assassination.

That is when the Lord intervened and spared our favorite president.

Obama’s obsession with ruining Trump reduced FJB’s presidency to an interregnum filled with chaos, corruption and corrosion of trust.

Thanks to Obama’s childishly standing athwart history, we have a far more powerful President Trump who learned lessons in his first term. He now has a PhD in the Presidency. Live and lear as they say in the Somalian colony of Minnesota.

This Cabinet is loyal and Trump has the military to back him up. No more Chinese General Milley sneaking about and ready to warn Red China of any attack. Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., Kristi Noem, Scott Bessent, the list goes on. This is the best Cabinet since Reagan’s.

His approval among Republicans is 90%.

The world has changed dramatically this past year—driven by the 47th president. Splitting his two terms was a big mistake. We should thank America’s Elitists for proving that cheaters never win.

