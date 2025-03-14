ProPublica bills itself as a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. But it is a lefty propaganda machine that dumps one-sided pieces into local newspapers. ProPublica has underwritten Ken Ward’s anti-coal spiels in the Charleston Gazette-Mail ever since the financial geniuses in the Chilton family lost the publication in bankruptcy court.

The Bangor Daily News was the recipient of the story, “Two Transgender Girls, Six Federal Agencies. How Trump Is Trying to Pressure Maine Into Obedience.”

It’s a weird argument that Maine should not suffer the consequences of its inaction, that is not protecting girl athletes from unfair (and occasionally violent) competition from boys pretending to be girls.

Come on, the lefties say, it is only two T-girls.

Trump singled out Maine as the test ground for tackling the tranny sports issue. Polls show Americans overwhelmingly support keeping boys out of girls sports, locker rooms and powder rooms.

Instead of balancing the issue—surely someone in Maine supports the president as he did earn one of its four electors in the last election—ProPublica and the daily paper showed only one side. The argument is Trump shouldn’t use Title IX funding to force Maine to protect girls from boys invading their sports.

Why shouldn’t he? Biden tried to use Title IX to promote the LGBT agenda in school.

The ProPublica story quoted Deborah Brake, a professor at University of Pittsburgh School of Law, who said, “The president can put out an executive order saying anything he wants” but “there has never been a court decision interpreting Title IX to require the exclusion of transgender girls from girls’ sports.”

So sue. I am almost certain that when Congress decided to fund women’s scholastic sports a half-century ago, no one wanted trannies. At the time, the Olympics stripped East German women of medals because they took too many steroids.

Just T that decision up for Alito or Kavanaugh to knock into the bleachers.

As a matter of fact, a judge has ruled that Title IX does not protect trannies.

On January 15, the Oregon Capital Chronicle reported, “A federal district court judge has struck down President Joe Biden’s effort to protect transgender students and make other changes to Title IX, ruling the U.S. Department of Education violated teachers’ rights by requiring them to use transgender students’ names and pronouns.

“The ruling, which applies nationwide, came as a major blow to the Biden administration in its final days and to LGBTQ+ advocates. It comes less than two weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, when the rule was likely to face more scrutiny from someone who took aim at transgender people in a culture war-focused campaign.”

The story included nonsense about “the gender they were assigned at birth.” It is called conception and God assigns which locker room the baby gets to use. The ProPublica story naturally used the same “the gender they were assigned at birth” lie.

What must gall ProPublica and the paper is the fact that President Trump is using every power a president has to pressure Maine to follow Title IX. The story said:

The U.S. Department of Education opened inquiries into the Maine Department of Education and the student’s school district, alleging they had violated federal civil rights law. The same day, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services targeted the Maine Education Department, too, as well as the state’s university system. The U.S. Department of Agriculture then launched an investigation into the university system; and on Tuesday, a university spokesperson said the USDA had halted funding as the agency investigates “prospective” civil rights violations, records show. The U.S. Department of Justice sent a letter that “Maine should be on notice” that the agency was poised to sue. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration even pulled $4.5 million for marine research, but it didn’t touch the 33 other grantees who get similar funding. Then last week, the Social Security Administration briefly became the sixth federal agency to target Maine, canceling contracts that allowed hospitals to automatically report births and funeral homes to report deaths. Although the Social Security contracts were reinstated, and the state may reapply for the marine research funding, the moves had already wreaked havoc. Now, more federal agencies are pressing down on Maine than there are transgender girls competing in girls’ sports in the state. Only two transgender girls are competing this school year, according to the Maine Principals’ Association.

Only two. Maine is willing to give up millions in federal funding so two boys can win trophies in girls sports.

If the point is overkill, well, whatever it takes to protect little girls from bullies is fine with me. The tactics I defend, especially after what Biden tried to do to Elon Musk.

Liz Peek is a former partner of major bracket Wall Street firm Wertheim & Company. She dared speak out against Biden’s use of the federal government to get Musk for daring to buy Twitter and take it out of the hands of the grubby greasy men in the deep state.

Share

Peek wrote in The Hill, “The White House was not pleased and is getting even—by attacking Musk’s business empire.

“Biden is throwing everything it can find at Musk, hoping that the endless barrage of regulatory, reputational and legal attacks will cause the world’s wealthiest man to kneel before its authority. The viciousness of the investigations being conducted by the Department of Justice, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Federal Trade Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the National Labor Relations Board, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service against a successful American business leader is unprecedented. It says much more about the vindictive nature of Joe Biden than it does about the founder of Tesla, SpaceX and the Boring Company.”

Out of power, Democrats are sending their goon crews to vandalize and attack Tesla. Musk has beefed up his personal security.

This will not stand.

Fortune reported, “President Donald Trump warned protesters targeting Elon Musk that his administration will treat any attacks on Tesla company property as an act of domestic terrorism against the United States.

“Standing on the White House lawn next to a line of Teslas and flanked by Musk nodding in agreement, Trump vowed to bring the full power of his office to bear on anyone breaking the law in an effort to interfere with his administration’s unofficial cost-cutter in chief.”

In Maine, Trump is using the power of the purse to get the state to protect girls from boys. Under Biden, the government used the power of regulation to keep Musk from protecting free speech.

Look which side ProPublica and the main newspaper in Maine chose.

The problem is not whether Biden or Trump have abused their power. The problem is not that presidents have so much power. The real problem is that the central government has so much power that it can push around the richest man in the world and an entire state.

Share

Leave a comment