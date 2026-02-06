Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adorable Deplorable's avatar
Adorable Deplorable
7h

Pretty comprehensive list! Makes one wonder why we still bother with Merriam-Webster when we can just ask the nearest Democrat for the meaning to any word.

Reply
Share
15 replies
Jake's avatar
Jake
7h

Our world is now the Bizarro world. Anybody else tired of all the news coverage of the kidnapping. Repeating the same story over and over again without any new news. The only good thing is Minnesota is off the front pages.

Reply
Share
20 replies
177 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture