Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve (recovering lawyer)'s avatar
Steve (recovering lawyer)
1h

Amazing that the enemedia proclaims that the GDP dip in the first quarter had everything to do with Trump and not a single mention of the ongoing impact of the Biden cabal's economic policies. It is, of course, an inescapable economic fact that when the Biden pump-and-dump economy was brought to a halt, GDP would be affected. Injecting of billions of make-believe dollars into the economy was the only thing keeping the make-believe numbers elevated and stopping that practice brought the puffed-up numbers down. Of course, continuing to do what Biden's globalist pals had been doing would have, in the not-too-distant future, brought the entire house of cards crashing down. Trump did what was necessary to prevent that; kind of like amputating a putrid limb full of gangrene is necessary to save the rest of the patient from a lingering, but inevitable death. God bless Doctor Trump! Once the recovery period is over, the American patient will spring from his bed of pain, refreshed, renewed and on the path to a brighter and more productive future!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
1h

As far as fortune cookies, the Chinese must be using slave labor; can’t tell you you how many times I crack one open only to find the same message “Help pleez! Trapped in China fortune cooky faktori!”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture