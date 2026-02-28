Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sir Tom of Northfield's avatar
Sir Tom of Northfield
4hEdited

This is not a WAR, it is a LIBERATION. We are taking responsibility for what the loathsome Jimmy Carter did to the good people of Iran in 1979.

Reply
Share
6 replies
No's avatar
No
4h

Let's hope the twenty million military aged men the demented child molester invited across our southern border during the last maladministration, aren't teaming up with the Auntie Fairies and Only Black Lives Matter to stir up mischief in the blue hives across the country. We've got enough trouble with the landlocked Somali pirates.

Reply
Share
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture