So let me get this straight, the United States and Israel bombed Iran today and the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Jordan are all mad at Iran because Iran fired missiles at them in retaliation.

Iran fired at them because the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Jordan host American military installations. Also, Israel’s Iron Dome protects the Holy Lands so well that Iran refused to waste ammunition.

The shift in allegiance surprises only people who paid no attention to President Trump’s diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, which enabled today’s attack.

Trump and Israel went after the leaders. Shanaka Anslem Perera tweeted:

They did not bomb Iran. They waited for Iran’s entire leadership to sit down in the same room and then they bombed Iran. Months of intelligence. Thousands of hours of surveillance and signal intercepts. One variable: the moment the Supreme Leader, the President, and senior military command gathered in a single location at the same time. That moment was 8:15 this morning. Daylight. Every previous Israeli strike on Iran came at night. June 2025 launched in darkness. October 2024 after midnight. Iran’s entire air defense doctrine is built around the assumption that Israel attacks in the dark. Israel attacked in broad daylight because the target was not infrastructure. The target was a meeting. Reuters confirms strikes targeted Khamenei and Pezeshkian. CNN confirms months of joint US-Israeli planning. Israeli officials confirmed the strike hit the location where Iran’s top officials were gathered. Whether Khamenei was moved before the strike or extracted after is the most consequential unknown on the planet right now. If before, someone inside Tehran’s inner circle told Jerusalem when and where the meeting would happen. If after, the strikes hit the room and he survived. Both scenarios are catastrophic for the regime. Because Iran’s leadership now knows three things. Israel knew where they were meeting. Israel knew when they were meeting. Israel knew who would be in the room. And everything we watched over the past month, the F-22s at Ovda, the tankers at Ben Gurion, Al Udeid emptied to zero, 270 transport flights, all of it was the delivery architecture for one precision strike on one gathering.

Today’s actions in Iran began 47 years ago on February 1, 1979, when Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned triumphantly to Tehran after a brief exile in France and declared Death To America.

Iran took hostage 66 Americans from our embassy on November 16, 1979. Iran released 13 women and black people immediately and later released a hostage who was ill. The remaining 52 were held for 444 days until the inauguration of Ronald Reagan as president.

Their return kept the United States from retaliating. That was a blessing for the USA, given the military technology available. The B-2 stealth bomber’s first test flight was 8 years away. It wasn’t operational until 1997. Ditto the F-117, F-22 and F-35.

Those are just the biggies. Basically we would have fought the Persian Gulf War a decade early but without Arabian support. As for morae, our military was still recovering from Vietnam.

Iran chanted Death to America. We ignored the threat. As we all know, Iran grew stronger. What we overlook is just how advanced our military is. We can now extract a dictator protected by Russian missiles and radar from Red China without losing one of our soldiers.

So Iran entered the war on February 1, 1979.

America entered the war on June 21, 2025, with the bombing of Iran’s nuke program. We went in only after President Donald John Trump got his ducks in a row.

The gathering of ducks began on May 20, 2017, when Trump, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Egyot’s Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, gathered in Riyadh and symbolically touched a glowing globe.

Leftist journalists pretended they did not know what it meant and mocked Trump. They ignored the overwhelming support Trump and his Jewish daughter and Jewish son-in-law.

Saudi Arabia was the first stop on his first overseas trip as president. Air Force One became the first plane to fly from Riyadh directly to Tel Aviv. The protocol of stopping in Cyprus applies to all others, not Trump.

He became the first sitting president to pray at the Western Wall. That did not upset the Saudis. Trump’s final stop was the Vatican. When he finished, he had visited the capitals of Islam, Judaism and Christianity. Trump moved the embassy to Jerusalem. He withdrew from the agreement to let Iran make nukes.

Later, Trump negotiated with six countries to recognize Israel in the Abraham Accords. Egypt had done so in the Camp David Accord under President Carter and Jordan recognized Israel in 1994.

On January 3, 2020, America fired a drone and killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s terrorist wing.

Biden said Trump threw “a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox.” Bernie Sanders warned of “another disastrous war.” Nancy Pelosi labeled it “provocative and disproportionate.”

And Disney’s ABC sent Martha Raddatz to Soleimani’s funeral.

Iran retaliated by bombing an American installation in Iraq. No one was killed but 110 personnel suffered traumatic brain injuries, mainly concussions, from the blast’s effects. Iran later shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, killing 176 innocent civilians.

Then Obama’s Democrat Party stole the election and did its best to undermine the progress Trump had made in the Middle East.

On July 15, 2022, Biden visited Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman upon arrival at Al-Salam Royal Palace—after accusing him of murdering a political opponent, whom the press embraced as a journalist because the Washington Post published a couple of his opinion pieces.

But Obama and Biden could not stop The Donald’s policy. The return of Trump to his rightful place at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue has erased whatever hard feelings MBS may have. Trump visited the prince in May. MBS visited the White House on November 18 amid much hoopla—F-35s flying over and the like.

Today’s attack triggered the Middle East nations to rally behind the USA.

Jennifer Griffin at Fox said, “Iranians made a big mistake by firing on Arab coalition partners. What I can say is new right now, we’re just getting word that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia says they will join the U.S. in the operation against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“They said that this comes in the wake of Iran attacking the U.S. Base in Saudi Arabia. I just spoke to a senior U.S. official who said the Iranians made a big mistake by firing on Arab coalition partners. Now they are likely to respond.

“So by Iran firing missiles at UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, they are now likely to fire back at Iranian targets. So those coalition partners are now going to enter this operation that started off as a US-Israeli operation.

“That is very, very significant, and we haven’t seen that happen in the past.”

Trump’s World Order has a common enemy and it is not Israel.

The left is going bonkers, which is icing on this cake. ABC tweeted, “These Israeli-U.S. attacks are taking place during the holiest month for Muslims, during Ramadan.”

Did anyone at this Mickey Mouse news operation ever hear of the Yom Kippur War?

Iran hit Muslim states harder in Ramadan than Iran hit Israel.

British Prime Minister Coward Starmer said, “The United Kingdom played no role in these strikes but we have long been clear, the regime in Iran is utterly abhorrent. We want to see peace and security and the protection of civilian life.”

That is why he blocked the USA from using Diego Garcia in striking Iran?

I now prefer the Arab Muslims over the ones in the UK and Europe.

By the way, for those of you at home keeping score, the ayatollah has killed at least 7,000 Iranians this year. Israel may have killed 20—all of them Iranian military leaders.

Bloomberg reported, “A number of oil tankers are avoiding sailing through Hormuz shipping strait that links the oil-rich Persian Gulf to the open seas, with some shipowners taking a caution-first approach to the narrow waterway after the U.S. and Israel bombed Iran.”

Disrupting the world’s oil supply chain is never a good idea.

Margot Cleveland tweeted, “So, before striking Iran, Trump Administration obtained alternative oil source from Venezuela. It’s almost as if he had 4 years to strategize saving the world.”

Democrats and the rest of the DC Establishment stole the 2020 election. Maybe we should thank them for their subterfuge because in his second presidency, Trump is making the impossible possible.

