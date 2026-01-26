Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Coulter's avatar
William Coulter
10h

Waiting for the fighter to punch himself out?

It’s a strategy but you absorb a lot of blows in the process.

When your parents warn you not to do something stupid and you go beyond stupid and wind up dead… that’s on you.

What should Trump do? Get to the people funding this mess and debank them.

Reply
Share
20 replies
Ronsonic's avatar
Ronsonic
10h

The evidence against Walz and his people is coming in. The Lt Gov is the host of the Signal Chat over which the rebellion is being organized. When it's time we'll arrest and all this become normal LE action.

Reply
Share
12 replies
203 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture