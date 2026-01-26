On Saturday, the national media had a nervous breakdown over a border patrol agent shooting and killing a domestic terrorist who brought a gun and dozens of rounds of ammo to a “mostly peaceful protest.”

The New York Times best articulated the media spin: “An ICU nurse shot by federal agents was an American citizen with no criminal record, the city police chief said. A New York Times video analysis shows he was holding a phone, not a gun.”

This reminds me of the New York Times story in 2014: “Autopsy Shows Michael Brown Was Struck at Least 6 Times.”

Not until Paragraph 9 did NYT bother to tell readers that the doctor never examined the body and based his report on X-rays. The doctor said the X-rays showed Brown was running from the cop. The doctor waved his usual $10,000 fee.

Two months later, the real autopsy showed Brown was running toward the cop.

Once again, a lie made it around the world before the truth got out—after Ferguson, Missouri, was devastated by riots. But now we have X to separate New York Times lies from the truth.

REPORTER: “You just made claims that the individual posed a threat to law enforcement.” KRISTI NOEM: That is no claim. It is the facts. This individual showed up to a law enforcement operation with a weapon and dozens of rounds of ammunition. He wasn’t there to peacefully protest. He was there to perpetuate violence. And he was asked to show up, and to continue to resist, by a governor who is irresponsible and has a long history of corruption and lying.

At her press conference, Noem also said:

Hundreds of protesters then showed up at the scene, they began to obstruct into assault law enforcement officers, we saw objects being thrown at them, including ice and other objects, and a rampant assault began—and even an HSI officer agent’s finger was bitten off. Crowd control measures were deployed to bring safety to the public and to law enforcement at the scene. And once again I want to remind everybody that this situation and this tragedy did not have to happen. Our law enforcement are doing everything that they can to protect the public.

Yes, you read that correctly. One of these obstructionists bit the finger off an agent.

ICE Executive Assistant Director of Enforcement and Removal Operations Marcos Charles said, “The protester literally bit off part of that agent’s finger. The officer is recovering but is now permanently maimed and has lost part of his finger.”

Let’s see, the Tampon Tim Brigade brings guns and chomping losers to the icy streets of the Twin Cities. That’s some fiery but mostly peaceful protest Democrats are hosting again in Minneapolis. The New York Times is leading the propaganda team.

Hours before the NYT’s false report about no gun, Homeland Security tweeted:

At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here. The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID—this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement. About 200 rioters arrived at the scene and began to obstruct and assault law enforcement on the scene, crowd control measures were deployed for the safety of the public and law enforcement. This situation is evolving, and more information is forthcoming.

The media wants violence not just because if it bleeds it leads but because they believe a civil war will benefit Democrats. That was the thinking in 1861, wasn’t it?

Alec Lace tweeted with video:

Slow Motion video shows armed suspect drawing his gun right before Border Patrol agents take him down in Minneapolis. He fought arrest. Agents defended themselves. Democrats have normalized attacking federal officers. This is the bloody result. Enough is enough.

A person in a red jacket is seen filming the scene from a better angle. As of late Saturday night, the video was not posted. I won’t speculate on the reason because my readers already figured it out.

But I will ask the question that no one else seems to be asking: Why are Walz and Frey resisting federal authorities?

Democrat presidents Clinton and Obama publicly supported the deportation of illegal aliens. In 2015, Obama bestowed upon Tom Homan the Presidential Rank Award for Distinguished Service (as a Distinguished Executive)—the highest award for a civilian government official.

Now the front man for communism says, “The killing of Alex Pretti is a heartbreaking tragedy. It should also be a wake-up call to every American, regardless of party, that many of our core values as a nation are increasingly under assault.”

The commies roll out Jug Ears when they are desperate.

Walz and Frey obstruct ICEs because illegals bring in federal money—and I am not just talking about Somalis ripping off $9 billion through fake daycares and such. For example, federal funding for schools are based on enrollment regardless if the student is a citizen or not.

Illegals enable the hospitals and state to rob Medicaid by listing them as emergency patients for sniffles and other minor ailments.

Indeed illegal aliens are a criminal class. Illegal aliens now are 4.2% of the U.S. population. They comprise 16.3% of the federal prison population. That means illegal aliens are four times as likely to commit a federal felony than citizens and others who are here legally.

On Saturday, Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino told reporters, “We need state and local help, state and local law enforcement to help us coordinate to get violent criminals off the street.

“Mayor Frey and Chief O’Hare, just a few minutes ago, did the opposite of that by omitting the fact that the suspect had a gun and magazines full of ammunition in what looks like a situation, again, where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”

The escalation of the obstruction into violence by organized, trained and paid agitators is a trap to get President Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act. Only a president has that power and he would be quite justified in invoking it immediately, but that would be foolish because time is on his side.

For all their bravado about winter, Minnesotans hate the cold because it keeps them cooped up. The obstructionists have made it unsafe to go outdoors. The NBA is cancelling games. The ICE Watch people are trapped by sixth and seventh of Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals:

A good tactic is one your people enjoy. A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag.

ICE Watch radicals like this tactic but it has dragged on too long for everyone else. The obstructionists are taking over streets in the city, inconveniencing residents, and losing support.

Chief O’Hare told a press conference:

Thank you, Mayor. Good evening. I’m going to provide a brief update on the events today and our plans to maintain order in the city. I recognize that this is a volatile emotional situation. And our focus remains as it always has been on de-escalation, slowing things down, and maintaining peace and order in this city. And we intend to keep it that way. After our last press update, additional residents and demonstrators gathered today. The situation deteriorated. Local state law enforcement officers were surrounded on multiple sides by a mix of protesters, also agitators who engaged in unlawful acts. Individuals began erecting barricades, throwing glass bottles, ice chunks. At least two separate fires were started in the immediate vicinity. Minneapolis police had to escort firefighters so that they could safely extinguish those fires. The number one priority of our police officers is to protect life and maintain public safety for all people in our community. And so given the volatility and rising public safety risks for residents, for demonstrators, and police officers, state and local law enforcement did deploy less lethal and gas munitions at that assembly in order to allow for a safe egress of law enforcement, to prevent further violence and damage. We do everything we possibly can to de-escalate whenever possible. The actions taken today were in response to a dangerous escalating situation that already had multiple confrontations. The gathering at the scene now is peaceful. We need everyone to respect the lives and property of all people in our community. In order to maintain that peace, we have established a vehicle exclusionary zone in the affected area. That zone has allowed traffic to be safely managed and significantly reduced the risk of escalation, ensuring access for emergency vehicles for residents of this area and lawful peaceful demonstrations. This zone will be maintained by uniformed police officers of the Minneapolis Police Department working alongside members of the Minnesota National Guard. National Guard members will be wearing fluorescent yellow safety traffic vests and will be working alongside uniformed Minneapolis Police. In addition to the Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office that assisted at this scene, the St. Paul Police, Ramsey County Sheriffs Offices, and numerous Hennepin Counties suburban police departments are assisting with answering 9-1-1 calls in the city of Minneapolis today. The loss of human life yet again is a tragedy. We pray all people can recognize that, and we extend our condolences as the Mayor has said to the loved ones of the deceased, to the people of the city. We understand the pressure has been building for weeks. We understand the hurt, frustration this causes. But again, if you choose to come out to demonstrate peacefully, assemble, do so lawfully. And understand that the men and women in this uniform standing here tonight are committed first and foremost to protecting the lives of every single person in this city. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.

President Trump needs to not take the bait because the left will devour themselves because that’s what the left does over time. They are losing favor in the public’s eye even as the mainstream media twists the facts because Minnesotans still see with their eyes—and that’s what drives the mainstream press mad.

