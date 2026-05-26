President Donald John Trump is a Rolling Stones fan. When they started out, they asked John Lennon and Paul McCartney to write a song for them. The duo said yes and the Stones had their first hit in Britain, I Wanna Be Your Man.

Mick and Keith did not write their first American hit either. Instead, they recorded an obscure blues song, Time Is on My Side.

Bear this in mind as Trump negotiates with the goat herding regime in Teheran. Time is on his side.

Yes it is. Yes it is.

The Memorial Day weekend began with the president changing plans on Friday and suddenly rushing back to the White House. He cancelled a round of golf because that’s how serious the situation was. He announced his negotiators and the pedophiles running Iran were close to a deal.

Then Trump kicked back and watched the crowd react.

His first term director of the CIA and later Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, tweeted:

The deal being floated with Iran seems straight out of the Wendy Sherman-Robert Malley-Ben Rhodes playbook: Pay the IRGC to build a WMD program and terrorize the world. Not remotely America First. It’s straightforward: Open the damned strait. Deny Iran access to money. Take out enough Iranian capability so it cannot threaten our allies in the region. Overdue. Let’s go.

Such a drama queen he became.

Kat replied:

They’ve been doing this for 47 years. You were literally SoS and did nothing. You were in Congress and did nothing. Now you are a “keyboard warrior for the left” to criticize President Trump at every move. Go away.

Pseudonymous peeps on Twitter often have the best takes.

For example, Catturd tweeted, “Any headline you’re reading about Trump being rushed to the hospital is a lie.”

But I digress.

Maybe Trump still talks to Pompeo. It’s not like he’s a Muslim-friendly Marxist Mayor of New York.

Scratch that. Trump talks to Mamdani.

Other hawks are having their 19th Nervous Breakdown.

MAGA’s second-favorite U.S. senator from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham warned it could be a “nightmare for Israel” if Iran is seen as dominant, retaining the ability to threaten the Strait and Gulf infrastructure long-term. He questioned the war’s purpose if this is the outcome and stressed getting it right.

Ted Cruz said he is “deeply concerned” and called it a potential “disastrous mistake” if the regime gets billions, keeps enriching uranium, develops nukes, and controls the Strait after U.S. strikes.

Roger Wicker labeled a rumored 60-day ceasefire a “disaster” that would make military gains “for naught” without good-faith Iranian behavior.

John Bolton—under indictment on 18 counts of espionage and the like—said, “Senator Wicker is completely correct. If news reports about the impending Iran deal are correct, the ayatollahs will have won a significant victory. They will be back on the road to nuclear weapons, supporting global terrorism and repressing their own people.”

And Bolton tweeted, “The Iranian regime is collapsing. Its demise is the only solution for long standing peace and stability in the Middle East. Trump may not want to admit it, but whatever deal he makes that allows the regime to stay in power, is a bad deal.”

And he tweeted, “It’s a waste of oxygen to negotiate with the Iranian regime. They are never going to come up with a satisfactory plan for peace that we can trust. Trump should end the ceasefire and open the Strait of Hormuz.”

And he tweeted, “The ceasefire in Iran has only benefited the regime. It’s enabled the regime to pick itself up off the ground and start to rebuild its arsenal. We will look back on this lengthy ceasefire and come to realize it was a mistake.”

Others believe a peace deal is a win for the United States of America.

Patrick Bet-David is an Assyrian Christian who was born Iran. His family escaped. He went Airborne when he enlisted in the Army after high school. When his enlistment ended, he went into financing and became a millionaire by age 30.

He tweeted what the rumors are swirling about the deal and said:

Winners: 1. American people. Oil prices will likely fall. Shipping insurance costs drop. Inflation pressure eases. 2. The President. 3. Global markets. 4. Stock market. 5. Gulf states. Temporary tension eliminated. I have them as both winners and losers. 6. IRGC gains legitimacy. They’re not Venezuela. Whether anyone likes it or not. Including myself. 7. China is a major winner. The Strait of Hormuz hurt them the most. They can spin this to their people that the deal got done after the President left China. 8. Russia relies on Iran being a bit more stable. 9. NATO nations were starting to worry. They were pansies shivering about having to help the US. (They’re also big losers in my eyes.) Losers: 1. Iranian people. No one knows what the IRGC will do after this deal to their own people. Their media outlets will say they beat America. That message will 100% be pushed. The Iranian people will be under even more scrutiny by the IRGC. 2. Obama’s administration. This sounds like a much stronger deal than Obama’s administration made. 3. Netanyahu. He wanted regime change or collapse for his legacy, but Trump wasn’t on the same page at the end. 4. NATO was exposed. They showed they don’t have America’s back if shit were to hit the fan. Terrible moment for them. 5. Reza Pahlavi. Another year of not being able to help his people become free. This point will lead to more memes by the RP loyalists but it’s the truth. 6. Gulf states. The IRGC still controls a neighbor capable of firing rockets at surrounding Gulf nations. 7. Iranian proxies and non state actors. Hezbollah, Houthis, and Shia militias will not receive the same funding flow if sanctions are removed under limitations tied to the agreement. 8. Defense contractors and war hawks. They wanted this thing to continue so they could land massive contracts. I’m sure they’re not happy. 9. Oil producers benefiting from high prices. 10. Political extremists on both sides. Those who wanted to see the President lose (woke right) and those pushing for nuclear war. 11. Democrats. They desperately needed this to continue heading into the midterms. They will HATE this deal. Don’t worry, they’ll still find a way to blame Trump. But independents won’t fall for the BS. Democrats and the woke right will follow suit, but not reasonable independents who can see through the nonsense.

Sorry Shah Junior but You Can’t Always Get What You Want. The fact is no one under 55 in Iran remembers your father. More than two generations of Iranians have grown up believing with women in black covering head to toe is normal.

I neither agree nor disagree with any of the comments from these gentlemen. I offer them to make a broader point that Trump is not negotiating only with Iran because he also has to have support for the deal from the American people.

The leaks by the president and Iran help test the most important part of the art of this deal—MAGA’s reaction. He needs to know how far he can go on concessions to Iran because that is what both sides are negotiating. To him, the only people who matter are the ones who voted for him in 2024.

Republicans don’t matter. Democrats don’t matter. Congress doesn’t matter because he is not a lame duck. He is an eagle soaring free through the clouds. Pardon the Bette Midler reference, but MAGA is the wind beneath his wings.

Trump has no deadline. Oh it would be nice to have the deal wrapped up by his 80th birthday next month or the nation’s 250th birthday the next month. Just remember he is not going to pull a Joe Biden rush to pull out. It’s pretty cool to have a president who actually listens to the people and acts accordingly.

Me? I’d probably just buy the uranium and force them to blow up their labs.

But I ain’t the president, am I?

I am just another Rolling Stones fan.

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