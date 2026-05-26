Don Surber

Don Surber

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Jake's avatar
Jake
9h

Nobody but the Trumpster knows what his negotiating plan is. Commentators and so called experts have been wrong every time. He's keeping his cards close to his vest again and watching things develop both in Iran, at home and abroad. I love reading Bolton's comments. He so out of the loop and it bugs the crap out of him. He could have been a contenda, but now he's a pretenda.

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
9h

Goat herding.... "herding," huh? You're too generous.

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re: What is Trump doing over there? I've given up on trying to forecast where he's going. Every move hides three sub-moves. I saw this morning that, since all the Arab nations want Iran taken out completely, he's dangling "OK, fine - you guys just sign onto the Abraham Accords."

It's like watching Magnus Carlsen play chess. I'll just sit over here and try to stay out of the way.

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