Looking to replace Newsom next year, Democrats have rallied behind Katie Porter who is leading in the polls in California. She is raking in millions from donors. She already has union endorsements.

She is a horrible person.

The New York Post reported:

California gubernatorial contender Katie Porter once dumped scolding mashed potatoes on her then-husband’s head during a fight, resurfaced divorce documents allege as clips of her fiery temper continue to go viral. The former Golden State congresswoman’s ex-hubby, Matthew Hoffman, filed for divorce in 2013 and detailed that the Democrat—who has a reputation for exploding at her staff—frequently abused him verbally and threw “toys, books and other objects” at him during their marriage, The Post previously reported.

Democrats subsequently elected her to Congress.

The woman’s temperament has not improved. AP tried to do a cleanup on Aisle Diva, reporting, “Katie Porter pushes back. After disastrous week ex-US Rep rallies support in California governor run.”

The story said:

On Wednesday, a snippet of a recent TV interview went viral showing the progressive favorite Porter in an awkwardly tense back-and-forth with a reporter — at one point she threatened to walk out. Shortly afterward, a video surfaced of a 2021 interview showing her loudly berating a staffer. After a round of condemnation from her Democrat rivals and a flood of online mockery, Porter showed no sign of stepping aside while her campaign lined up supporters to help her weather the fallout. “In this critical moment in our country we don’t need to be polite, go along to get along, establishment politicians that keep getting run over by the opposition,” said Teamsters California Co-Chairs Peter Finn and Chris Griswold, which endorsed Porter in September. “We need strong leaders like Katie Porter that are willing to call it like it is and stand up and fight for everyday Californians.”

Her problem is not that she is impolite, it is that she is a monster who treated her husband and her staff like kickballs.

One of those viral videos showed her screaming at a staffer, “Get out of my fucking shot!” Porter said after the employee came into view. The staffer was just trying to correct something Porter had said in the video.

Shades of another woman Democrat from California, Kamala Harris. As attorney general, she demanded the staff call her general and told interns not to look at her in the eye.

As vice president, her personnel office was a revolving door as her staff turnover rate was 92% during her first 3 years.

And the tales of Hillary abuse of White House staff are legendary. The Devil Wears Pravda was a nice movie. I suggest a sequel, The Devil Also Wears Pantsuits.

Then there is the Dumb Bunny wing of the Democrat Party.

Jasmine Crockett explained why she voted to shut down government:

I cast my no vote ’cause ain’t nobody come at me and ask me what the people in my district need. They didn’t ask me what would look good for those in South Dallas. They didn’t ask me about that! So listen, I got people that I serve that are counting on me to do their work and to be their voice—and not work for him! I don’t work for him. He can’t hire me. He can’t fire me. The people that elected me in Texas 30 did. So unless you want to have a conversation with me about the priorities for the people in my district, baby, you not getting this vote.

Summer breeze makes me feel fine, blowin’ straight through Jasmine’s mind.

Stupidity has consequences. Cheeseburger Chef Chuck Schumer has shut down the government for fear AOC will primary him in next year’s Senate race.

America’s Senator, John Kennedy, said, “I don’t mean any disrespect, but based on her policies and beliefs, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez is single-handedly trying to put an end to dumb blonde jokes. Based on her policies—$1.5 trillion. She must be bilingual. She’s speaking English and stupid.”

Share

Then there is Tish James who sued Trump on an invalid claim that he committed fraud by taking out a loan and repaying it with interest. The bank was happy to make money off him.

But it turns out she is the fraud.

NBC reported:

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat who has clashed with President Donald Trump, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Virginia. James was charged with one count of bank fraud and one count of making false statements to a financial institution after Trump publicly called for his Justice Department appointees to bring charges against her. The indictment alleges James falsely claimed that a home in Norfolk, Virginia, was her second residence, allowing her to obtain favorable loan terms, and that she rented the property to a family of three. James could face up to 30 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine on each count if she’s convicted.

No Democrat is demanding this two-faced hypocrite should resign.

Leave a comment

Then again, no Democrat has demanded Jay “I Want Your Kids Murdered” Jones to resign as the party’s nominee for attorney general.

The Virginia Mercury reported:

A National Review story revealed an August 2022 exchange between Jones—a former Norfolk delegate and one-time assistant attorney general—and Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield. In the texts, Jones described a scenario in which Gilbert “gets two bullets to the head,” followed by a wish that the Republican lawmaker’s children “die in their mother’s arms.” The messages, sent shortly after Gilbert offered public condolences over the death of retired Democrat Del. Joe Johnson of Washington County, stunned political circles across Virginia and beyond. Coyner confirmed the authenticity of the exchange in a statement Friday evening, calling the remarks “disgusting and unbecoming of any public official.” “On August 8, 2022 I had a text conversation with Jay Jones,” Coyner said. “What he said was not just disturbing but disqualifying for anyone who wants to seek public office. Jay Jones wished violence on the children of a colleague and joked about shooting Todd Gilbert.”

This is the best Democrats can do?

Notice, I did not mention Biden because my arms are tired from flogging him. He is as crooked as he is stupid.

Lord Acton said power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Power also rots. It rots out brains. It rots out body. It rots out soul.

If Katie Porter, Tish James and Jay Jones are the best Democrats can do, why have a Democrat Party?

Share

Leave a comment