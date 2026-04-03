Don Surber

Don Surber

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dancingtime's avatar
dancingtime
3dEdited

It is amazing to me, and was then, that it appears that no one has grandmothers who gave advice on how to take care of oneself....Having given up on doctors a long time ago, and figuring that I was close to to the truth about covid, having followed it starting in 2019, I ignored the government and was lucky that I live in a rural area. In March of 2020, the MD governor said that anyone leaving the state had to quarantine for 2 weeks upon return. That was it for me. Stupid. Viruses don't know state lines. I resumed my monthly NB treks. I determined that, were I to get covid and start to fear death, that I would rather die at home than to go to the hospital where they would kill me with a method which clearly was not working. I will forgive but never forget how I was treated by my family upon my refusal to get vaxxed. It was a test which failed and leadership group think was disgusting. Laptop people who were happy to stay at home but didn't care that other people were out of work or had to work where they did not want to go...the online shopping with drive-up for groceries.

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Robert's avatar
Robert
3d

It is without precedent how many people still don’t understand what truly happened during COVID. They have an impossible time correlating the oppressive actions officials took as a purposeful grab at absolute power.

Knowing what the Fauci’s and Phil Murphy’s (I sadly lived and worked in NJ at that time AND surfed!) are like, it is clear they were in awe of how much more power they could possibly derive from a mailable populace.

Then they fixed an election with it. A national one at that. Many local and state elections surely were too. Phil Murphy’s second term was a prime example since late arriving and counted ballots somehow got him over the line.

Time will tell if people will spurn another attempt at this since we know it will come. The younger generation is definitely weaker than ever before and almost surely would not fight back.

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