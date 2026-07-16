Don Surber

Don Surber

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GaryC9's avatar
GaryC9
9h

We need to stop importing people from where we send the military to “save” them. They need to stay and make their countries better, whatever that takes.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
10h

Trump is crazy like a fox because unpredictability is part of the deterrent. The foreign-policy clerisy wants process, communiqués, managed decline, and polite surrender wrapped in expert language. Trump gives adversaries a simpler calculation: America may actually hit back. That changes behavior. The Shield of the Americas tells cartels the hemisphere is no longer open range. Pressure on Panama tells China the canal is not a Communist tollbooth. NATO spending tells Europe the free ride is ending. Iran’s losses tell the mullahs that paperwork does not protect them after betrayal. The old crowd mistakes bluntness for stupidity and manners for strategy. Trump understands what they forgot: power, used wisely, makes diplomacy possible. America is great again because America is acting like it believes in itself.

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