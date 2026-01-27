Don Surber

Jake
2h

The table has been set. Now it's time for the entre. The Trumpster always has a plan and backup plans. IDing the Signal Chat room and the donors came into play here. Higby isn't the only IT savy guy out there. The FBI and others are now actively pursuing the perpetrators for the crime of sedition. Now, on to California, the mother lode of fraud.....

29 replies
Adorable Deplorable's avatar
Adorable Deplorable
2h

Pretty important how this all plays out if we are to have a fighting chance in saving the Republic. But there is one absolute must. SOMEONE has to go to jail. SOMEONE of substance. If not, don't expect anything to change... except for another summer of love in ALL big blue cities.

Earth to Miss Bondi!

30 replies
