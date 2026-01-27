Trump tweeted on Truth Social:

Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota. It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength. I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession. The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future. He was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I! We have had such tremendous SUCCESS in Washington, D.C., Memphis, Tennessee, and New Orleans, Louisiana, and virtually every other place that we have “touched” and, even in Minnesota, Crime is way down, but both Governor Walz and I want to make it better!

That’s talking softly. He’s really good at it. He’s a charmer. That makes him a good salesman.

Trump is so good that Peggy Noonan was afraid of him. She said, “I had a feeling that up close he would be charming and funny—and that it would mess with my swing as an observer.”

An observer who refuses to observe the man she is portraying as erratic and unworthy of the presidency is as useless as sun lotion in the middle of a blizzard. Can you tell there’s snow in Poca, WV, as I gaze out the bay window in the living room?

After finally meeting him after the 2024 election, she told herself: “Honey, your intuition was right.”

But charm alone goes only so far.

In his negotiations, President Trump always carries a big stick. Sometimes the stick is a squad of B-2s loaded with bunker busters. Other times, it is 150 aircraft and special forces carrying a discombobulator that will send your troops home in oversized shoe boxes.

This time, the presidential stick is the Insurrection Act of 1807, signed into law by Thomas Jefferson, the guy who wrote the Declaration of Independence. The law gives a president broad authority to deploy active-duty U.S. military forces or federalize National Guard units for domestic operations inside the United States. It can be triggered by one of three things.

At the request of a state’s legislature or governor (or both) to suppress an insurrection against the state government. When unlawful obstructions make it “impracticable” to enforce federal laws via ordinary means. When domestic violence or conspiracies hinder law enforcement to the point that people are deprived of constitutional rights, and state authorities cannot or will not protect them.

Presidents have used this power 30 times. According to Grok, no court has ever successfully blocked or enjoined a president’s invocation of the Insurrection Act before or during its use.

Grok hasn’t Judge Bananas Boasberg, has he?

But Grok said that in 1827 “the Supreme Court ruled that the president’s decision on whether an exigency exists ‘belongs exclusively to the president’ and is ‘conclusive upon all other persons.’”

The president in question was James Madison, the guy who wrote the Constitution. The case was from the War of 1812.

With the endorsement of Jefferson and Dolley Madison’s husband, I believe President Trump is on ground so solid that it could be made of cast iron.

Walz knows that.

Early this morning, Sarah Fields tweeted with video, “Minnesota State Patrol has now been activated. They could have done this the whole time, but it wasn’t until after the call between Walz and Trump, and the discovery of the Signal groups involving Minnesota government officials, that this happened.”

The governor is in charge of that patrol.

Ah yes, the Signal groups. On Sunday, Cam Higby and Data Republican discovered on Signal—a method of communication online—that the riots in Minneapolis were organized and coordinated in yet another Astroturf attempt to show an uprising is grassroots. The Walz administration was involved.

DC Draino tweeted, “I find it very interesting that Tim Walz called President Trump to work with him on ICE less than 24 hours after all the 5,000+ donors to the anti-ICE domestic terror network were indexed and exposed by Data Republican.”

Higby and D.R. broke the story on X. Elon Musk’s purchase of X remains the biggest world event in the past decade because it enabled Trump to bypass the media and get his message to the people directly.

There is no sobbing over Iran, Venezuela or Minnesota this time.

This time, there will be no opening of the governor’s mansion’s windows to allow Mrs. Walz smell tires burning because there will be no tires burnt.

Trump learned from the 2020 riots. He fully controls the military under Pete Hegseth. We know why Walz called the president. Fear. He doesn’t want the 11th Airborne Division—Alaska’s Angels—dropping in on his mansion to back federal law enforcement.

Our favorite expectant mom, Karoline Leavitt, outlined President Trump’s terms of surrender for Tim Walz and Mayor Frey:

1. Walz and Frey must turn over all criminal illegals currently in their custody, along with any illegals with active warrants or known criminal histories for immediate deportation. 2. State and local police must agree to turn over all illegals arrested by police to the federal government. 3. Local police must assist in apprehending illegals wanted for crimes—especially violent ones.

Oh and President Trump will pull out Customs and Border Protection agents from supporting ICE on the ground in Minnesota because Tim Walz agreed to cooperate with ICE.

But ICE stays.

Twitter star Cynical Publius tweeted:

When Trump and Walz spoke, I believe Walz agreed to assist ICE on some TBD level, and Trump agreed to reduce the ICE footprint to some lower TBD level, subject to Walz’s follow through on his promise. That’s my guess. And both sides are spinning this as a PR victory. However, if I’m correct this is a win for both sides and America. The reason why there is a need for so many ICE agents in Minnesota is because Minnesota was not cooperating with ICE to pick up violent illegal aliens as they were released from state or local lock-up. Other states have been doing that. If Walz agreed to this, then the need for all those other ICE agents goes away. And then both sides claim a “win.”

In dealing with Iran, the ayatollah told Trump no and wound up losing his nuclear program. In dealing with Venezuela, the front man for the drug cartels said no and is now in the USA awaiting trial. In dealing with Greenland, the man who heads NATO said yes and kept his job.

Walz may keep out of jail.

Matt Van Swol tweeted:

I haven’t been MAGA for very long, less than a year actually but I’ve seen this dance many times before Everyone freaks out when Trump does something they think is crazy. Then he turns out to be right. So may I make a suggestion? Give it 48 hours.

I backed Trump after Scott Adams called him a wizard in September 2015. I give Trump all the time he needs.

