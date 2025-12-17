Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MLR's avatar
MLR
19m

“…how about having CNN show some objectivity and drop the politicization of the celebration?” That’s like asking Nancy Pelosi to apologize for tearing up DJT’s first State of the Union speech, or Chucky actually doing something that helps America or the treasonous 51 admitting that they made it all up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Adorable Deplorable's avatar
Adorable Deplorable
23m

Well let's see. Democrats took slavery to a whole new level. Granting women the right to vote ain't working out too well and the Civil Right movement will never end. Besides that all is just peachy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture