Politics are a game and games are fun. The most fun comes from winning. Trump is racking up victories, and the media is cracking up. Let us review the latest wins.

The Jeff Bezos Post reported:

The new head of the Justice Department’s civil rights division is dramatically reshaping the office to propel President Donald Trump’s social agenda, prompting the departure of about half of the division’s lawyers in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the situation and public statements from top officials. Since being sworn in this month, civil rights director Harmeet K. Dhillon has redirected her staff to focus on combating antisemitism, anti-Christian bias, the participation of transgender athletes in women’s sports and what Trump and his allies have described as Democrats’ “woke ideology.” The division changed mission statements across its sections to focus less on racial discrimination and more on fighting diversity initiatives and what the administration sees as bias against Christians. And department officials reassigned more than a dozen career staffers — including section chiefs overseeing police brutality, disability and voting rights cases — to areas outside of their legal expertise.

I guess this means there will be no federal investigation of the NFL for not drafting Shedeur Sanders until the fifth round.

By Cleveland.

Here is what Dhillon said: “What we have made very clear last week in memos to each of the 11 sections in the Civil Rights Division is that our priorities under President Trump are going to be somewhat different than they were under President Biden.

“And then we tell them, these are the President's priorities, this is what we will be focusing on—you know, govern yourself accordingly. And en masse, dozens and now over 100 attorneys decided that they'd rather not do what their job requires them to do.”

While lefty lawyers self-deport, Trump is booting the climate alarmists.

NYT reported, “The Trump administration has dismissed the hundreds of scientists and experts who had been compiling the federal government’s flagship report on how global warming is affecting the country.

“The move puts the future of the report, which is required by Congress and is known as the National Climate Assessment, into serious jeopardy, experts said.

“Since 2000, the federal government has published a comprehensive look every few years at how rising temperatures will affect human health, agriculture, fisheries, water supplies, transportation, energy production and other aspects of the U.S. economy. The last climate assessment came out in 2023 and is used by state and local governments as well as private companies to help prepare for the effects of heat waves, floods, droughts and other climate-related calamities.”

That not a single one of the predictions of these scientists came true seems to be of no import to our intellectual and moral superiors in the commie corner.

The last assessment began, “The effects of human-caused climate change are already far-reaching and worsening across every region of the United States. Rapidly reducing greenhouse gas emissions can limit future warming and associated increases in many risks. Across the country, efforts to adapt to climate change and reduce emissions have expanded since 2018, and US emissions have fallen since peaking in 2007. However, without deeper cuts in global net greenhouse gas emissions and accelerated adaptation efforts, severe climate risks to the United States will continue to grow.”

Maybe Pfizer can come up with a vaccine, no?

Trump posted his wins on border security. Illegal border encounters are down by 95%.

All in 100 days.

The media is making a big deal about the stock market falling 10%. It is called a market correction. Stock prices had risen too quickly. There was a selloff. I sat tight and lost nothing.

The biggest win is Trump is shrinking the federal government by reducing staffing. Fewer employees means fewer regulations, more liberty and less waste in spending.

CNN reported, “At least 121,000 federal workers have been fired or laid off in the three months since President Donald Trump’s second term began, according to a CNN analysis of official statements, internal memos from government officials and news reports. It’s a vast number that doesn’t count those placed on administrative leave or who took voluntary buyouts.

“The fallout of the sweeping layoffs has already had a ripple effect across the country and raised questions about the government’s capacity to meet public needs when it comes to education, healthcare, transportation and public safety, experts told CNN. The threats to essential services that Americans depend on have sparked concerns about the future, with a recent CNN poll showing more than half of U.S. adults expect cuts to federal programs to hurt their families and the economy.

“Federal layoffs, which surged in February and tapered down in March and April, surpassed layoffs in any other industry in 2025 so far. While most of the targeted agencies saw reductions of under 10%, others like the Department of Education or Agency for International Development were gutted, according to CNN’s analysis.”

The reduction is 7% of the workforce.

Earlier this year, CNN reported, “CNN is laying off around 6% of its workforce, the company announced Thursday morning, as it institutes sweeping new changes to the 45-year-old news network, including a new weekday show lineup and digital strategy.”

On Saturday, CNN reported, “The American Federation of Government Employees is planning to lay off more than half its staff, as the largest federal employees’ union reels from President Donald Trump’s move to end collective bargaining rights for many federal workers.

“AFGE, which has filed an array of lawsuits against the Trump administration, is set to shrink its own workforce to about 150 employees, down from 355 staffers, according to a union spokesperson. The layoffs, which will affect organizers, national representatives, support staff and others, could take place as early as June.”

Trump is doing so well that Matt Drudge (or his government handlers) is posting:

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE SPIRAL

LOWEST SINCE 2011

74% LIVING PAYCHECK TO PAYCHECK

REPORT: PRESIDENT 'UNSTEADY'...



SHOCK POLL: MOST NOW SEE TRUMP AS DANGEROUS DICTATOR...



Democracy at risk of imperial presidency...



Speaker Johnson Plans Vote to LIMIT Congressional Oversight...



Blocks votes on SIGNAL scandal, Musk conflicts of interest...

Have mental health officials been contacted in case Matt goes, you know?

The 51st state committed Canadacide on Monday as the conservative candidate decided to drop his Trump agenda in favor of a full TDS campaign. He did so poorly that he lost his seat in Parliament. Maybe next time tell the political consultants to take a hike. No one can outdo a liberal in hating Trump.

Keep the faith, baby.

The Lord deflected the bullet on July 13 for the same reason He spared Reagan and Pope John Paul II in 1981. He needed Reagan and the Pope to end communism in Russia. Trump will end it in the USA.

