Don Surber

MLR
5h

“Wile E. Obama declared carbon dioxide a pollutant—even though without CO2, life on Planet Earth would drop at least 99.99%.”

Actually, it was the five eminent “scientists” on the Supreme Court who ruled that green house gases including CO2 were pollutants allowing Obama’s EPA to regulate it. Obama just took advantage of it along with Algore to make a fortune on CO2 “trading.”

The result has been trillions of dollars flushed down the toilet and astronomical energy bills. Thank God DJT is our president who has stopped the green scam. Europe is doomed because they still believe that mankind can control the climate.

6 replies
Adorable Deplorable
5h

Notice how we went from "Global Warming", to "Climate Change", to now "Climate Awareness". LOL. Guess that means we wake up in the morning, look out the window, take a peek at the thermometer and become "aware" of the climate!

Besides that, a rise in about 1 or 2 degrees would probably feed another billion people on the planet... but then again that is just what the Globalists don't want. More people.

28 replies
