Old MacDonald had a farm, E-I-E-I-O. And on his farm he had an oat. E-I-E-I-O. With a milk-milk here, a milk-milk there, here a milk, there a milk, everywhere a milk-milk. Old MacDonald had a farm, E-I-E-I-O.

Now I am a city boy but I did spend time on a dairy farm and helped with milking cows. I learned that not milking a cow is cruel and working on a dairy farm is crueler because your whole life revolves around milking those darned cows.

Without or with offense to John Denver, thank God I am a city boy. Oh I live in the country because face it, cities are terrible places to live.

The left has attacked cow milk for decades now preferring artificial substances, such as substituting margarine for butter. In recent years, beverages made from almonds, oats and other crops have been pitched as substitutes for milk.

A ruling this week by the British Supreme Court may have put the brakes on calling a liquid Oat Milk.

The Guardian reported:

The Swedish-based drinks manufacturer Oatly has been banned from using the word “milk” to market its plant-based products, after a ruling by the UK supreme court.



The alt-milk manufacturer has been in a long-running legal battle with the trade association Dairy UK after Oatly trademarked phrases associated with the dairy sector.



On Wednesday the supreme court unanimously ruled that Oatly can no longer trademark, or use, the slogan “Post Milk Generation.”



“It has taken the highest court in the land to decide once and for all whether a plant-based milk alternative can be branded as ‘milk’ and marketed as such,” said Laurie Bray, a senior associate and trademark attorney at the European intellectual property company Withers & Rogers. “And the outcome is not what Oatly was hoping for.”

This was more than a trademark case because the justices seem to have determined that milk comes only from a mammal and not a food processor.

To me, vegetarian meat falls in the same category—transplants or farm food that identify as livestock.

Cows and goats provide plant-based milk and cheese because they are ruminants with four-chamber stomachs that process grass into milk and meat. The people proposing to have large factories artificially replace real animals are also promoting breast milk as the best way to feed a human baby because it is natural.

Don’t get me wrong. If you are lactose intolerant—or not—drink the beverage. It just ain’t milk.

On our side of the sea, President Trump finally is rolling back the intellectually light environmental rules Obama made. Consider His Barackness’s mandate that car engines shut off at redlights in the hope of saving a few drops of gasoline.

That rule is like a homerun ball—going, going, gone.

Eric Daugherty tweeted, “President Trump is formally TERMINATING the Obama-era rules that forced car makers into putting the infamous START-STOP into vehicles. The start-stop would stay on no matter WHAT, turning the car off at lights and frustrating Americans. It also wore down the car.”

Obama had the Midol Touch. Everything he did became a headache for Americans.

Here’s another one. Wile E. Obama declared carbon dioxide a pollutant—even though without CO2, life on Planet Earth would drop at least 99.99%.

AP sobbed:

The Trump administration is expected this week to revoke a scientific finding that long has been the central basis for U.S. action to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change, according to a White House official. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue a final rule rescinding a 2009 government declaration known as the endangerment finding. That Obama-era policy determined that carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases endanger public health and welfare. A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to confirm the details ahead of an official announcement, confirmed the plans, which were first reported by the Wall Street Journal. “This week at the White House, President Trump will be taking the most significant deregulatory actions in history to further unleash American energy dominance and drive down costs,” said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in a statement. The endangerment finding is the legal underpinning of nearly all climate regulations under the Clean Air Act for motor vehicles, power plants and other pollution sources that are heating the planet. It is used to justify regulations, such as auto emissions standards, intended to protect against threats made increasingly severe by climate change—deadly floods, extreme heat waves, catastrophic wildfires and other natural disasters in the United States and around the world.

Grok check: Forest fire losses annually ranged from 30 million to 50 million acres in the 1930s.

They’ve averaged 7.3 million acres in the last 5 years in accordance to a nearly century-long drop.

Share

Grok-check: Last year, zero hurricanes hit the USA. It was the seventh time for zero hurricanes in this millennium.

Trump follows the science. Obama followed the stupidity.

E-I-E-I-O.

Leave a comment

Share