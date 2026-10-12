Don Surber

Don Surber

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Alice Ball
Oct 12

I think Hegseth is televising the much-deserved execution to deter more Muslim terrorists. And to say, we’re watching you, especially after idiotic NYC voters elected Mamdani just 25 years after 9/11. Isn’t it such a blessing that Trump won again and dismantled USAID so we never have to listen to progressive garbage like Indigenous Peoples Day and watch those paid activists tear down our statues? It’s Columbus Day🇺🇸

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MLR
Oct 12

The main stream media cannot be hated enough! Their purpose is to hide adverse news about democrats and hide and lie about good news on the part of republicans. Pushing back against these Marxists is one reason why they hate DJT so much.

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