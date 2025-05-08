Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Boggs's avatar
Steve Boggs
4h

The biggest surprise will be when Soros is indicted for masterminding/funding all this. First zip tie his little twerp son.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
tzed's avatar
tzed
4h

As I watched this video yesterday and saw those idiots heading upstairs, I was thinking that would be a good time for the police to block them in and arrest them. Imagine my surprise when it appears that actually happened.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
78 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture