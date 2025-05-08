Supporters of the rape, murder and kidnapping by Hamas of 1,400 Israelis and foreigners on October 7, 2023, took over the library of Columbia University on Wednesday.

At 3:55 PM, Nick Sortor tweeted, “Masked anti-Israel protestors just BROKE INTO Columbia University’s library.

“WHERE IS NYPD?

“If the city and university don’t want to control this crap, THE FEDS MUST STEP IN!”

At 4:44 PM, he tweeted, “Authorities are BLOCKING Palestine protestors who broke into the Columbia University library from leaving without showing their IDs

“ ‘Show your ID or you will be arrested for TRESPASSING!’

“A LOT of visas are about to be revoked.”

At 6:10 PM, he tweeted, “Palestine protestors are now PLEADING to be let out of the Columbia University which they invaded, as officials BLOCK them from leaving without ID https://x.com/ScooterCasterNY/status/1920231500902985747/video/1

“ ‘Please, please let us out!’

“Those who REFUSE to provide ID are being arrested on the spot. THIS is how it’s done!”

At 6:33 PM, he tweeted, “Protestors are now being ARRESTED for blocking the entrance to the MAGA Gala in Manhattan

“So satisfying to watch

“FAFO!”

The MAGA Gala is an answer to the Met Gala in which celebrities try to out-lewd one another with scanty outfits. Halle Berry won this year by displaying her, um, entrance.

Now, back to the arrest of rioters already in progress.

At 7:20 PM, Nick Sortor tweeted, “An increasing amount of Palestine protestors are being ARRESTED and led out of Columbia University in handcuffs.

“The State Department will be revoking ANY visa they’re here in, and ICE will make the arrest.

“This ain’t the Biden regime any longer!”

That was pretty good reporting that was partisan, sure, but on point.

Paul A. Szypula tweeted, “The irony of the pro-Palestine jihadists getting locked in the very Butler Library at Columbia University on Wednesday that they forced their way in to vandalize.

“This is peak FAFO. Now only if NYC actually prosecuted and jailed these jihadists.”

Mainstream media could not miss the story because it unfolded in the media capital of the world.

The New York Daily News said, “Arrests were underway late Wednesday as the NYPD moved in to clear about 100 pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University who took over Butler Library just days before final exams.

“Several hours into the protest, Acting President Claire Shipman authorized the NYPD to enter campus, on top of a limited number of arrests made by campus security who have the power to take in students. Shortly after, police began clearing the library, coming out with dozens of protesters in zip ties.

“The university’s temporary leader—its third in as many years—attributed the decision to the large number of protesters, including a group trying to force their way into the library and people they suspect do not attend the school.”

NBC’s narrative went:

Protesters chanting pro-Palestinian slogans took over a room of a Columbia University library this evening.

The demonstrations, which were also happening in other areas of the campus, are a repeat of protests at the school that set off a nationwide movement on college campuses last year as students demanded an end to the Israel-Gaza war.

Columbia and other prominent universities have come under scrutiny and had their funding cut by the Trump administration, which has accused them of not having done enough to quell last year’s protests and to combat anti-Semitism.

Thus after tolerating previous shutdowns, Columbia’s administration has decided to try law and order, even on the new minority atop the Democrat totem pole. That’s nice. It shouldn’t have to take a U.S. president withholding $400 million in grants to get Columbia to protect Jewish students.

Ivy League schools have a history of anti-Semitism. They set quotas—limits—on how many Jewish students they would admit. This led to an interesting situation in which the Jewish kids had to go elsewhere. A dozen graduates of City College of New York in the 1930s went on to win Nobel Prizes. Every one of them was Jewish.

But Trump used his power of persuasion, and by persuasion I mean money.

The New York Daily News reported, “Columbia University is laying off about 180 researchers after the Trump administration revoked $400 million in federal funding over claims the school did not do enough to protect Jewish students from harassment.

“Staff were expected to receive notices on Tuesday. The move impacts 1 in 5 Columbia researchers who were funded in whole or part by the canceled grants.”

It gets better.

The story also said, “A majority of the canceled grants were from the National Institutes of Health, impacting Columbia’s medical center some dozens of blocks north of the demonstrations. Among the studies to lose federal funding were research to prevent Alzheimer’s disease, promote maternal health and cure cancer.”

Oh that cruel Trump.

But what the story didn’t mention was another hole in the budget: its role in allowing a doctor to molest hundreds of patients over the decades.

You see, while the pro-Hamas rioters took over the library, AP reported, “Columbia University and New York-Presbyterian Hospital have agreed to a $750 million settlement of hundreds of sexual abuse claims by patients of disgraced and imprisoned former gynecologist Robert Hadden, bringing total legal payouts in civil cases involving the ex-doctor to over $1 billion, according to the plaintiffs’ lawyer.

“Hadden, now 66, was accused of molesting patients during a decades-long career at prestigious New York City hospitals including Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian. He was convicted by a jury in 2023 of federal sex crime charges and sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

“The new settlements, approved by a Manhattan judge Monday, come in 576 legal cases against the Ivy League school, the hospital and others over the abuse by Hadden, plaintiffs’ attorney Anthony T. DiPietro said.”

The doctor was a member of the protected class.

NYT reported:

Mr. Hadden has not worked as a doctor since 2012, when he was first arrested after a patient called the police and said he had sexually touched her during a medical exam. Before that, he had spent decades employed by two of New York’s elite hospitals. Prosecutors said he used the air of authority provided by his affiliations and white lab coat to convince women that his abusive acts were medically necessary. The survivors of his abuse have included prominent New Yorkers, including Evelyn Yang, the wife of the former presidential candidate and New York mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, who said she had been assaulted by Mr. Hadden when she was seven months pregnant. In 2016, after he had been accused of abuse by 19 patients, Mr. Hadden agreed to a plea deal with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, then under Cyrus R. Vance Jr. The deal allowed Mr. Hadden to avoid prison time, but required him to give up his medical license and plead guilty to lesser charges.

But the Fat Lady had not sung. He crossed state lines to molest four women. NYT said:

He was convicted in 2023 of inducing four patients to cross state lines for examinations, during which he sexually assaulted them, and sentenced to 20 years in prison by a federal court. After he was convicted that year, Columbia agreed to measures meant to address the harm caused by his abuse.

That $750 million the university and the hospital paid (likely insurance paid but insurers always figure a way to get their money back) sure would cover the expense of preventing Alzheimer’s, helping pregnant women and curing cancer.

Protecting Jewish students as if they were Doc Hadden would have let that $400 million federal gravy train to arrive on time.

