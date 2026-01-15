Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Damn the torpedoes's avatar
Damn the torpedoes
1h

I guess our Secretary of War Hegseth meant it when he said leakers won’t be tolerated anymore. The Pentagon was a very loosey-goosey outfit when he took over, and reporters had the run of the hallways to flatter and procure their sources. No longer. Just the fact that the two largest opposition papers held the story tells us they’re scared of actual consequences. This is a good thing. They will always be hypocrites; but I like it that they’re frightened hypocrites now.

Reply
Share
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

Here’s the hard truth many reporters refuse to face: journalism is not a suicide pact. When you knowingly receive, retain, or shield evidence tied to a national security breach, you’re no longer a neutral observer—you’re part of the chain. At some point, professionalism demands cooperation, not pearl-clutching. TDS rots judgment. It convinces otherwise intelligent people that anything harming Trump must be virtuous, even if it endangers the country. The leaker is the story. A spy was caught. Instead, legacy media spun it as martyrdom. That’s not press freedom—that’s ego, ideology, and irresponsibility masquerading as principle.

Reply
Share
2 replies
64 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture