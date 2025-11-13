The Atlantic published a piece, “A Conservative Case for Feminization.

“A new book argues that America would benefit if more men adopted the values of vulnerability and mutual care that are usually attributed to women.”

How odd that a movement begun by attacking stereotypes now promotes them. It’s as if Gloria Steinem and the rest did not really mean what they said in the 1960s.

The book is by Leah Libresco Sargeant. Atlantic said, “Sargeant tackles questions of gender, family, bioethics, and policy on her Substack, Other Feminisms, as well as in her prolific contributions to outlets such as First Things, The Dispatch, and Fairer Disputations, where her keen mind and humanistic approach to ethical and policy debates have won her a significant following.”

The story said, “Like many conservatives, Sargeant takes biological sex differences as her starting point. She goes deep into debates over whether, when, and how to accommodate these distinctions, in settings both low-stakes (should women’s basketball feature a lower rim or a closer three-point line?) and high (using the average male body as the referent for airbag design endangers women).

“But her acceptance of these asymmetries, as she calls them, does not lead Sargeant to conclude, as some conservatives do, that men should be in charge of major institutions or that women will ruin the academy. Instead, she uses an analysis of childbearing to ground her nuanced case both for treating women differently—in particular, by accommodating their needs during and after pregnancy—and, perhaps more radical, for pushing men to shed their sense of autonomy and find their own ways to be as dependent, and dependable, as women.”

I don’t see any conservativism in shedding self-reliance and becoming weak and dependent on the government. Maybe that is just me.

But in the minds of Sargeant and the Atlantic, independence is evil.

The story said, “People eventually outgrow the helpless-baby stage. But some run further and faster from this state of dependence than others; many men, in particular, grow to believe that any reliance on others makes them burdensome or weak. Rather than cultivating our individualism, Sargeant argues, we should instead focus on honing that female-coded quality of loving and being loved.”

Men aren’t loving? When I was in Europe, I saw a couple of cemeteries filled with crosses (and stars of David) each honoring a man who so loved his country he would and indeed did die for it.

The piece goes on and on in the convoluted style of David French who chose as his role in life to amuse liberal readers by portraying conservatives as beings who are ignorant of their hypocrisy in pieces such as “The Pro-Life Case for Kamala Harris,” “The Conservative Case for Hereditary Bloodguilt” and “Conservatism without Trumpism.”

He is entitled to his opinion but I resent attempt to pass himself off as a conservative, just like I do Nick Fuentes. Both of them supported Kamala Harris.

There is no conservative case for supporting a candidate who believes in killing babies in the womb. There is no conservative case for holding the sins of the father against the son. And there certainly is no conservative case for emasculating men by feminizing them.

But there is a very profound and solid case for liberals to support the deportation of illegal aliens.

Firstly, allowing millions of Hispanics and other BIPOC people in is cultural appropriation from Mexico, Venezuela, Haiti and Somalia. How dare we lure people from to America, thus, depriving their homelands of their best and their brightest just for our amusement. How can Third World countries improve without their most adventurist people?

Send them back to save Mexico, Venezuela, Haiti and Somalia.

Secondly, no one is above the law. New York Attorney General Tish James put it eloquently when a jury decided in her favor in a civil lawsuit:

Today, justice has been served. This is a tremendous victory for this state, this nation, and for everyone who believes that we all must play by the same rules—even former presidents. For years, Donald Trump engaged in massive fraud to falsely inflate his net worth and unjustly enrich himself, his family, and his organization. While he may have authored the Art of the Deal, our case revealed that his business was based on the art of the steal. When powerful people cheat to get better loans, it comes at the expense of honest and hardworking people. Everyday Americans cannot lie to a bank to get a mortgage to buy a home, and if they did, our government would throw the book at them. There simply cannot be different rules for different people. Now, Donald Trump is finally facing accountability for his lying, cheating, and staggering fraud. Because no matter how big, rich, or powerful you think you are, no one is above the law.

James, too, is not above the law as a federal grand jury indicted her for mortgage fraud. She’ll have her day in court to convince 12 jurors of her innocence.

If a president and a state attorney general are not above the law, why are 12 million to 20 million illegal aliens above it? Liberals should demand the deportation of lawbreakers, regardless of whether they engage in other criminal activity.

Thirdly, illegal aliens kill people. More than 13,000 non-citizens have been convicted of murder or manslaughter.

Liberals say that even if it saves only one life, then gun control is worth it. They should apply that argument to border control.

Fourthly, illegal aliens drive down wages below the level that liberals call the living wage.

Steven A. Camarota wrote on May 16, 2023, “Former Walmart CEO Bill Simon has complained that the company now has to pay $14 an hour. He has also called for more immigration to reduce wages and lower inflation. There are a number of problems with the increase-immigration-to-reduce-inflation argument. But what is perhaps most striking is that advocates now openly admit that immigration reduces wages for the working class, an idea they used to dismiss.”

Liberals should consider illegal aliens to be strike breakers and deal with them accordingly.

Finally, importers exploit illegal aliens. Those blocking ICE are aiding and abetting this exploitation. The American Bar Association reported:

Human trafficking, including child trafficking, is a modern form of slavery with thousands trafficked into the U.S. annually for forced labor or sexual services.

Legal definitions encompass various means to compel labor or services, with federal laws addressing forced labor, slavery, and sex trafficking of children.

Child trafficking is widespread and can involve coercion in various work sectors, with traffickers being family, acquaintances, partners, or strangers.

Challenges in identifying cases include the perception of victims as offenders, conflicts in laws, lack of research, and difficulty in self-identification, requiring ongoing legal advocacy and protections for survivors.

I cannot believe that 160 years after its passage, Democrats still advocate policies that violate the 13th Amendment’s ban on slavery. Liberals should be storming Congress demanding that the federal government protect the children.

Of course, I could also make the liberal case for execution. (Serving life in prison is a cruel and unusual punishment.) The liberal case against reducing carbon dioxide. (CO2 makes plants grow bigger and faster.) The liberal case against Big Government. (It’s systemically racist and fascist.) And the liberal case against EVs. (Mining materials for batteries harms the Earth, man.)

Instead of making a daft case for feminizing men, Leah Libresco Sargeant may want to make men men again.

