Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alice Ball's avatar
Alice Ball
6h

David French is beyond lame. Haven’t paid him a speck of attention for at least 10 years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Steve C's avatar
Steve C
5h

I has thought and said years ago that a society can progress when men act like men, true to their nature, but inhibited or controlled by the 10 commandments. When society is feminized to make men and women the same it will not long exist. California tried to make equal pay for equal jobs a reality. But to make equal the pay of male and female workers in the state they had to make working on road equal to working as an office clerk. Same hours same pay. They ended up with lots of clerks and not enough road workers. Who could have guessed. There maybe equally in good marriages but there usually is a division of labor. I joke with my wife every time I open a jar or fix a leaky faucet that I have job security. But when the children were home there were jobs I just wasn’t made to do. People like Sargeant live in a cosmopolitan society and don’t see the men who make the busses work and the subways run and bring water and electricity to their homes. Those men are invisible to them. They only see the men that do the same thing as they. The writers (not to demean writing) the academics lawyers and baristas at their favorite coffee shops. So feminizing the men who already do the same jobs is an easy thought experiment. A society surviving that way in the harsh reality of the world, not so much.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
138 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture