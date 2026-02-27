The mainstream media may be down but its power to repeat a lie still is enough to throw an election. The cry of Epstein, Epstein, Epstein fills the headlines. Hillary faced a deposition on her association with Epstein. to divert attention, she threw shade on Trump.

I offer a few facts to bolster reader knowledge of what actually took place between the two billionaires. They were longtime friends but Trump broke off with him—a year before Epstein was indicted the first time.

A 2020 book, The Grifter’s Club, (co-authored by Miami Herald journalists) said the club terminated Epstein’s membership account in October 2007. This followed an incident where Epstein or sexually harassed the teenage daughter of another Mar-a-Lago member. Trump revoked his membership.

The two chilled in 2004, when a bankruptcy court ordered the auction of the Maison de L’Amitié (“House of Friendship”), a lavish 6-acre oceanfront estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Both Trump and Epstein competed aggressively as bidders.

Trump outbid Epstein, purchasing the mansion for $41.35 million. Trump renovated the place and sold it four years later to Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev for $95 million. While Trump was counting his money, Epstein was worrying about prison—but a sweetheart deal kept him out of jail.

In 2009, Bradley Edwards, a prominent lawyer who represented multiple Epstein victims in civil lawsuits and investigations (including against publicly stated that Trump helped him.

Edwards said, “I can tell you that I talked to President Trump back in 2009 and several times after that. He didn’t think that it was a hoax then. In fact, he helped me. He got on the phone. He told me things that were helping our investigation. And now our investigation wasn’t looking into him, but he was helping us then. He didn’t treat this as a hoax.”

Trump was never a target of the lawsuit.

Edwards also told Newsweek, “The only thing that I can say about President Trump is that he is the only person who, in 2009 when I served a lot of subpoenas on a lot of people, or at least gave notice to some pretty connected people, that I want to talk to them, is the only person who picked up the phone and said, let’s just talk. I’ll give you as much time as you want. I’ll tell you what you need to know, and was very helpful, in the information that he gave, and gave no indication whatsoever that he was involved in anything untoward whatsoever, but had good information. That checked out and that helped us and we didn’t have to take a deposition of him in 2009.”

How much money did the victims get in the various Edwards lawsuits?

$500 million.

A half billion dollars.

That was divided among 200 to 300 victims—the exact number does not seem to be known—plus a hefty legal fee which Edwards definitely earned.

I do not want to hear about helping the victims. The American judicial system worked and gave them all the financial help they needed.

Every Democrat in Washington knows that Trump is innocent.

Here is a partial list of those who were not so innocent and lost their jobs because of a friendship with Epstein that began after his 2009 conviction (on the 2008 indictment).

Kathy Ruemmler, former Obama White House counsel, resigned as chief legal officer and general counsel at Goldman Sachs effective June 30.

Larry Summers, Clinton’s final Treasury Secretary, will resign as a professor at Harvard. Years ago, his big mouth cost him his job as Harvard president.

Peter Mandelson resigned as UK ambassador to the U.S. in September. This month, he resigned from the Labour Party and the House of Lords. He’s been arrested.

Richard Axel, Nobel laureate neuroscientist, stepped down as co-director of Columbia University’s Zuckerman Mind Brain Behavior Institute.

Peter Attia resigned from his CBS News contributor role.

David A. Ross resigned as chair of the master’s program in art practice at the School of Visual Arts in New York.

Mona Juul resigned as Norway’s ambassador to Jordan and Iraq.

Former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland was formally charged with aggravated/gross corruption involving Epstein. Jagland attempted suicide.

Morgan McSweeney resigned as chief of staff to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Miroslav Lajčák resigned as as national security adviser to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Joanna Rubinstein stepped down as chair of UNHCR Sweden after documents showed a 2012 visit to Epstein’s island with family.

Brad Karp stepped down as chairman of the major law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and resigned from the Union College board of trustees.

Børge Brende resigned as president and CEO of the World Economic Forum.

[Once you stop cheering, I’ll continue.]

Thomas Pritzker, cousin of the governor, stepped down as executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem resigned as chairman and group CEO of DP World.

Finally, Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband, the Andrew Formerly Known As Prince. She had to shut down her charity. He’s under arrest.

But you know the one man who kept his job after being associated with Jeff Epstein?

Donald John Trump because he disassociated himself once he learned what a creep Epstein was. Trump also helped the victims get compensated.

