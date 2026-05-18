Red China may have been the center of President Trump’s attention last week, but his Operation Absolute Resolve in Venezuela and his Operation Epic Fury in Iran continued to reap rewards elsewhere in the world, where once defiant tyrants are now acquiescing to The Donald’s demands.

In other words, scared world leaders are the opposite of the Republican Caucus in the Senate, which lost a RINO on Saturday.

First, the good news on the international front.

Fox reported, “Jose Enrique Martinez Flores, an alleged senior leader of the Venezuelan Tren de Argua (TdA) gang, appeared before a judge in Houston Friday following extradition from Colombia in a historic first for cartel prosecutions.

“Martinez Flores, also known as Chuqui, was allegedly part of TdA’s inner circle, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He is the first alleged TdA member extradited to the U.S. on terrorism-related charges since the gang was designated a foreign terrorist organization in 2025.”

Chuqui’s in Houston, which is outside Boasberg’s ability to shield another vicious TdA gangster. Even MS NOW won’t buy the Maryland Man spin this time.

Jason Hudson, FBI Special Agent in Charge in Houston told reporters, “This is a first of its kind, which is important. I think, as everyone knows, in 2025 with the new administration, these cartels are now designated as foreign terrorist organizations. Not only does that give us more focus and attention on these groups but it gives us more resources, more ability to reach these individuals in their home countries, that’s why this is so significant.

“Mr. Martines Flores was the first TdA member to be charged with material support of terrorism. Mr. Martines Flores is also the first TdA member that has been extradited to the United States to face those charges in our country.”

Trump did this. The spectacular arrest of Maduro, the illegitimate president of Venezuela, sent a message to the world.

After that arrest, Colombia President Gustavo Petro tried to trash talk Trump—“Be careful, Trump. If the golden eagle dares to attack, they will find the jaguar awakening powerfully.”—“I swore not to touch a weapon again. But for the homeland I will take up arms again.”— “I’m waiting for you here. Don’t threaten me, I’ll wait for you right here if you want to.”

But Petro dutifully went to the White House for a friendly chat. Now he has given up Chuqui.

A continent away in Nigeria, the No. 2 man in ISIS, Abu-Bilal al-Minuki turned in his terrorist chips and collected his virgins.

President Trump announced on Saturday, “Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield.

“Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing. He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans. With his removal, ISIS’s global operation is greatly diminished. Thank you to the Government of Nigeria for your partnership on this operation. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said, “Nigeria appreciates this partnership with the United States in advancing our shared security objectives. I extend my sincere gratitude to President Trump for his leadership and unwavering support in this effort. I commend the personnel involved on both sides for their professionalism and courage, and I look forward to more decisive strikes against all terrorist enclaves across the nation.”

Back to our hemisphere, the Justice Department is preparing a criminal indictment against Cuba’s former president (and Fidel’s brother) Raúl Castro, now in his 90s.

This stems from his role as defense minister in the February 24, 1996, when Cuba’s air force shot down of two unarmed civilian planes operated by the Miami-based Cuban exile humanitarian group Brothers to the Rescue.

Clinton condemned the act “in the strongest possible terms.” He ordered the U.S. Interests Section in Havana to demand an immediate explanation from Cuba.

He directed the U.S. Coast Guard to conduct search-and-rescue operations (with U.S. military support for protection), though no survivors or wreckage were recovered.

Madeline Albright succeeded in getting the UN to put a strongly worded letter in Cuba’s mailbox.

Words.

Little Havana likes Trump’s approach. He no longer has a State Department he can listen to. He has a State Department that listens to him.

Ditto the military.

But the miracle of miracles may have occurred on Thursday when a NATO ally actually helped the USA get an Iranian-backed terrorist.

The country’s name is (drumroll) Turkey.

The FBI brought to Manhattan Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi (also referred to as Mohammad al-Saadi), an Iraqi national and senior commander in the Iran-backed Iraqi militant group Kata’ib Hizballah with ties to Iran’s IRGC. The Turks arrested him.

The plane carrying Al-Saadi landed late Thursday night at New York Stewart International Airport, about 60 miles north of Manhattan.

He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn on Friday who had him jailed and was ordered detained on six terrorism-related counts pending indictment.

Finally on this Sensational Saturday, Louisiana Republicans told Senator Billy the Traitor Cassidy to hop along. He finished third in the Republican primary for a third term in the Senate.

The last elected incumbent senator to be primaryed was Luther Strange, R-Alabama, appointed to the Senate in 2017 to succeed Jeff Sessions. Strange lost to Judge Roy Moore, who subsequently was smeared by a Washington Post Pulitzered story (meaning it was a bunch of lies) and lost to a Democrat in the general election.

A Trump-backed Congressman Julia Letlow will face John Fleming in the runoff primary next month. Two Democrats will face off in a Democrat runoff.

Asked which Republican he will back, Louisiana Senator John N. Kennedy said, “A wise an once told me nothing because he is a wise man.”

Fox’s Jason Chaffetz had this exchange on Saturday with Cassidy.

Chaffetz: “Knowing what you know now about the farce that was put forward to the American people and congress, would you still vote to actually convict Donald Trump?” Cassidy: “Reporters always love to ask that question. I’m a doctor, give me all the information you can and I make a decision and move on. I don’t keep going back ‘what happened five years ago’.” Chaffetz: “You’ve just touted everything you’ve done for the last five years! Why can’t you answer the question?” Cassidy: “If I can finish. . .” Chaffetz: “No, I want you to answer this question: “Would you vote to convict knowing what you know now? It’s a simple question.” Cassidy: “Jason, you may go back and flagellate yourself over decisions in the past. I do not. I move on. I’m not just talking about the present, but the future.”

He is moving but Cassidy has no political future.

I am enjoying this second presidency. Are you?

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