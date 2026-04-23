Don Surber

Don Surber

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Jake's avatar
Jake
14h

Nothing harder on you than a soul sucking boss. We've all had them or been around them. I think there are many reasons but insecurity is commonly one of them. But on a happier note, the SPLC just had their ass handed to them. Great news......

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William Robinette's avatar
William Robinette
14h

This seems to be a major misconception among many people in power positions, both men and women. They can’t understand respect is earned, not commanded. Without earned respect, being a great (or even good) boss is an effort in futility. . . and very frustrating.

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