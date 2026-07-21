Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MLR's avatar
MLR
1h

Ironic isn’t it, when the good guys start using the law to effectuate a better safer America as opposed to the evil party using lawfare to destroy us. Gives me goosebumps!

Reply
Share
2 replies
GaryC9's avatar
GaryC9
1h

Is Boasberg related to Benedict Arnold?

Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture