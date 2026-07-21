Illegal alien has his day in deport court.

Sometimes a swamp critter acts too smart for his own good. And so it goes with the Dishonorable Judge Jimmy the Geek Boasberg, who mocked the Department of Justice in a hearing on March 21, 2025, in which the ACLU claimed that the government violated a previous order by Boasberg not to deport 100 members of the Venezuelan gang TdA.

As chief DC district judge, Boasberg took the case himself on a Saturday night despite (because of) his daughter being a lawyer and advocate for Partners for Justice, a pro-immigration group that wants to protect criminal illegal aliens (as the ACLU was doing) from deportation. Its founder spoke against Laken Riley Act.

Remember that like Caesar’s wife, a judge must be above suspicion.

The hearing showed Democrats lie when they say they want to deport only criminal illegals because they oppose deporting violent ones.

The ACLU argued that instead of using the Alien Enemies Act to deport terrorists, Trump should have used the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996, which created the Alien Terrorist Removal Court to adjudicate the case. Boasberg agreed. Why not? He was also chief judge of the ATRC at the time.

On top of that, no one had used the court before. It existed solely on paper without a staff or a courtroom as it was just five district court judges hand-picked by Chief Justice John Roberts.

BOASBERG To DOJ’S DREW ENSIGN: “In fact, Congress has an answer for us, doesn’t it? Because they created the Alien Terrorist Removal Court, and under 8 U.S.C. Section 1533, the government can file ex parte and under seal there. So if there’s a national security concern with having these hearings, whether via habeas or otherwise, you can always go to the ATRC, which would be a first, but that’s what it’s there for, right?”

ENSIGN: “That is my understanding, that it’s never been used previously, unlike the AEA, which has only been used somewhat sparingly within our history. But just because the government has another tool in its arsenal does not mean that the AEA has been impliedly repealed or that it’s no longer available as authority to the President.”

BOASBERG: “Let me go move on to a couple of other areas for you.”

The March 21 hearing followed the March 15, which had led to Boasberg issuing a national restraining order stopping his order canceling Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act.

The Supreme Court later decided Boasberg’s restraining order was illegal because he lacked the power to issue it.

But in the March 21 hearing, Boasberg got too smug and smarty pants. His call to use a court that had never been used in nearly three decades was laughing in Trump’s face because the judge knew that in that court, Trump would face the same judge.

Boasberg’s run as ATRC chief judge ended by the year’s end.

Now the court consists of four judges appointed by Dubya and one appointed by Trump, which means justice has a chance this time.

The totally objective Politico reported, “The Trump administration has activated a secretive and never-before-used legal process to quickly deport foreign nationals deemed to be ‘alien terrorists’ or their immediate family members.

“The Justice Department submitted the first-ever application to the Alien Terrorist Removal Court—which has lain dormant since it was established by law in 1996—with little notice earlier this week. The details of the July 15 application are sealed and an accompanying cover sheet indicates that the substance is classified.”

It was little noticed because the whole point of the court is to not divulge national security secrets.

The story later said, “The activation of the court is another indication of the Trump administration seeking to maximize its deportation authority in unprecedented ways. Though the court has never been used, its existence became an obstacle for the administration last year, when the administration sought to abruptly deport more than 100 Venezuelan nationals by labeling them members of Tren de Aragua, a transnational gang that Trump deemed a terrorist organization.”

But Trump is not maximizing his deportation authority.

The administration is using powers granted by Congress in the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 and in the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996.

That other presidents have shirked their duty to enforce these laws is their problem—and ours as we now have 11 million to 20 million illegal aliens in our midst.

That’s down by nearly 3 million since Trump’s return. 2.2 million people have self-deported. 675,000 needed help.

Politico asserted, “Many legal scholars have speculated that the anti-terrorism court has never been used because of questions about whether its procedures allowing for the use of secret evidence that deportation targets would never see provide enough due process to conform with the Constitution.”

The story did not name one of those many.

Nick Sortor spoke for many of us when he tweeted:

HELL YES! The Trump DOJ has just activated a NEVER before used ALIEN TERRORIST REMOVAL COURT This allows for the admin to RAPIDLY DEPORT illegals deemed terrorists (such as Tren de Aragua) AND their family members Much of the proceedings are done in classified settings, and the illegal CANNOT play the asylum card during these proceedings. The court was established by Congress in 1996 and just received its first EVER filing just days ago. It’s currently under seal. RAMP THIS UP, General Blanche! 🔥

Trump’s also doing some other stuff to counter the judiciary’s aid and comfort to the invading army of freeloaders and anti-American militants.

That’s right. He appointed 100 immigration judges to clear the backlog of cases.

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na, hey, hey, hey, goodbye.

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