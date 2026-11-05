Don Surber

Don Surber

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BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
2h

Robert Reichshshshshsh as Rush would say.

Short in stature and shorter on brains.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

One day. The Left barely finished celebrating before the conversation turned to taking over industry. Voters wanted affordable groceries, and these people are shopping for a rocket company. Nationalization is the stale economic medicine of tin-pot regimes whose politicians believe every successful enterprise eventually belongs to them. Wrapping that appetite in “national security” doesn’t make the argument respectable; it makes proving the necessity essential. Musk’s companies can face scrutiny without becoming trophies for his political enemies. Anyone demanding a takeover should explain why enforceable contracts, competition, and specific safeguards won’t suffice. Americans voted in a midterm election. They didn’t sign a deed handing their industries to a committee of professional failures.

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