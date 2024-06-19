June 2024 is turning out to be That’s A Shame month for the LGBT crowd, especially the T-girls. Will Thomas who calls himself Lia got kicked out of the Olympics and Biden’s use of federal funding to force girls to give their sports trophies to boys in drag got kicked out of 10 states.

Biden used Title IX funding — which is supposed to help women in college — to coerce colleges to accept T-girls as women. It’s a Mafia muscle move. Or maybe it is the Mafia that uses the federal government as a role model. Either way, Speak Softly Love.

NYT reported:

A federal judge on Monday blocked the Biden administration’s new Title IX regulations in six more states as Republicans and conservative groups try to overturn a policy that expanded protections for LGBT students. In a 93-page opinion, Judge Danny C. Reeves of the Eastern District of Kentucky ruled that the Education Department had overreached in expanding the definition of “sex” to include gender identity. Judge Reeves halted the regulations in Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia and West Virginia just days after a federal judge made a similar ruling for Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Idaho. Title IX, which was passed in 1972, prohibits sex discrimination in educational programs that receive federal funding. The new regulations broadened the scope of the law to prohibit unequal treatment of pregnant students and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Indiana Capital Chronicle got to the heart of the matter in its headline, “U.S. judge blocks Biden Title IX rules, says ‘sex,’ ‘gender identity’ not the same thing.”

So just as the ATF decided that bump stocks are machine guns, Biden decided drag queens are women. Boy will Sam Alito have fun ripping this proposal into tiny pieces.

That Republicans are taking up the cause and pushing back is a major achievement, which reflects the success of the Bud Light boycott and Florida’s Don’t Say Gay law. I will ask again, why are we saying gay to kindergarteners? I didn’t even know what my kindergarten teacher’s first name was, let alone who — if anyone — she was sleeping with. I did learn my colors, my numbers and the alphabet.

The world is awakening to the absurdity of allowing men to compete as women in sports.

The Guardian reported:

The US swimmer Lia [Will] Thomas, who rose to global prominence after becoming the first transgender athlete to win a NCAA college title in March 2022, has lost a legal case against World Aquatics at the court of arbitration for sport — and with it any hopes of making next month’s Paris Olympics. The 25-year-old also remains barred from swimming in the female category after failing to overturn rules introduced by swimming’s governing body in the summer of 2022, which prohibit anyone who has undergone “any part of male puberty” from the female category. Thomas had argued that those rules should be declared “invalid and unlawful” as they were contrary to the Olympic charter and the World Aquatics constitution. However, in a 24-page decision, the court concluded that Thomas was “simply not entitled to engage with eligibility to compete in WA competitions” as someone who was no longer a member of USA swimming. The news was welcomed by World Aquatics, who hailed it as “a major step forward in our efforts to protect women’s sport.”

Thank you for your sanity, World Aquatics.

After decades of conquering the West and planting its flag each June, LGBT is learning the meaning of Proverbs 16:18 — “Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.”

Which is, of course, about time because the LGBT crowd has gotten away with bullying people for years. It takes someone with courage to stand up. JK Rowling did.

Glamour reported:

On June 6, 2020, Rowling retweeted an op-ed piece that discussed “people who menstruate,” apparently taking issue with the fact that the story did not use the word women. “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” she wrote.

How dare she mock them!

The kids who made millions by playing her characters in her Harry Potter movies showed all the gratitude of a scorpion. Fortunately, they are impotent and cannot sting her. She has fought on for four years, giving inspiration to the conservatives she likely hates more than her LGBT critics.

Rowling also has hung on to the rights to Harry Potter, not selling out like George Lucas sold out Star Wars. I am not saying that Lucas made a bad decision. Take the money and run, as Woody Allen would say.

But Disney has milked all the joy out of the franchise and replaced it with Kool-Aid. Via Instapundit, in 1977, Lucas said:

“The reason I’m making Star Wars is that I want to give young people some sort of faraway exotic environment for their imaginations to run around in. “I have a strong feeling about interesting kids in space exploration. I want them to want it. I want them to get beyond the basic stupidities of the moment and think about colonizing Venus and Mars. And the only way it’s going to happen is to have some dumb kid fantasize about it — to get his ray gun, jump in his ship and run off with this wookie into outer space. It’s our only hope in a way.”

Lucas did it. Elon Musk was 6 when Star Wars debuted.

The 1977 film was fun and an homage to Buck Rogers and 12 O’Clock High with a buddy film featuring two robots thrown in.

Disney apparently turned it into garbage (and the trash compacter scene in Star Wars was ingenious) with the latest episode featuring lesbian Jedis chanting, “The Power of One, the Power of Two, the Power of Many.”

I prefer Lawrence Welk’s “A-One A-Two A-Cha Cha Cha.” It has a nice beat and you can dance to it.

I also prefer having Congress — not Pedo Joe — determine whether T-girls are women or if chromosomes still determine one’s sex.

