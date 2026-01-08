That is an actual headline, folks.

Temu Radar.

Also, the EurAsia Times, an Indian publication that is no friend of Trump, reported, “Boasting one of the strongest militaries in Latin America, Venezuela possessed a variety of advanced radars, including the JY-27, whose capabilities have now been called into question by observers.

“These radars were integrated into Venezuela’s air defense network alongside Russian systems like the S-300VM surface-to-air missiles, forming a layered defense around key sites, including Caracas.”

America stuffed both systems.

The publication said, “Designed to detect low-observable aircraft like the US F-22 and F-35 by operating at meter-wave frequencies that, in theory, exploit resonance effects on stealth designs, the JY-27 has been marketed by Beijing as an anti-stealth or stealth hunter radar.”

The only person in their showroom now is Wile E. Coyote.

A French publication, Zona Militar, reported, “The neutralization of the radar network prevented any effective employment of longer-range air defense systems, including the S-300V and Buk-M2 complexes acquired from Russia to establish a layered defense. In parallel, suppression strikes against several Buk-M2 systems—at least two confirmed—completely nullified their ability to respond. With no functional data links and no control of the airspace, air defense units were disconnected from central command, allowing U.S. forces to achieve total air superiority within minutes.”

Sorry, Chairman Xi and Vlad the Impaler Putin but America still owns the skies.

We have ever since Wilbur and Orrville Wright birthed aviation at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, on December 17, 1903. The Soviet Union got a little ahead of us with Sputnik and its cosmonauts but we made it to the moon while the communists fought over who’s the leader of the gang as they ditched Khrushchev, replacing him with Brezhnev.

Zona Militar said, “From a military standpoint, analysts agree that the outcome cannot be explained by the failure of a single system, but rather by the inability of a Chinese-designed command-and-control framework to operate under intense interference and multidomain attacks. The U.S. operation exposed the limitations of these architectures when confronted by forces capable of integrating intelligence, electronic warfare, combat aviation, and special operations within a single operational cycle, confirming that superiority lies not solely in hardware, but in the coherence and resilience of the system as a whole.”

Shock and awe.

Nevertheless, the New York Times—which opposed the arrest of Maduro, much to its embarrassment—insists, “Trump’s Foray Into Venezuela Could Embolden Russia’s and China’s Own Aggression.

“While both countries were allied with Nicolás Maduro, the U.S. attack could give them justification to use force in other spheres, analysts said.”

The story said:

Mr. Trump’s stunning assault on Venezuela has ushered in new uncertainty around the globe, with allies and adversaries alike scrambling to reckon with a superpower ready to use force in the service of a transactional, might-makes-right foreign policy. For the two countries long seen as America’s chief adversaries, Russia and China, that uncertainty is tinged with opportunity, foreign policy analysts said. “If we have the right to be aggressive in our own backyard,” said Fiona Hill, a Russia expert at the Brookings Institution, “why can’t they?”

NYT acts as if Putin hasn’t already invaded Crimea, Georgia and Ukraine.

The Guardian refused to be blinded by TDS, reporting, “What does the US raid in Venezuela mean for China’s designs on Taiwan?

“Perception that Chinese-made weapons could not stop a ‘decapitation strike’ may give Beijing pause for thought.”

The story said:

But rather than feel worried by the news in Venezuela, many in Taiwan argued that the successful US military operation may actually give Beijing pause for thought. Some pointed out that Venezuela’s China-sourced weapons failed to defend against the US attack. Between 2010 and 2020, nearly 90% of China’s arms sales to the Americas went to Venezuela, according to ChinaPower, a research project hosted by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. “Why was the US military able to move in as if no one were there?” said Lin Ying Yu, an associate professor at Tamkang University in Taipei. “Everyone seemed to think that Chinese-made weapons were very impressive after the clashes between Indian and Pakistani air forces,” Lin said, referring to the success of Chinese-made jets used by Pakistan in a brief conflict with India last year. “But now, there seems to be a different interpretation.”

Red China is a paper panda.

By arresting Maduro for crimes far greater than paying off a hooker (excuse me, porn actress) Trump cost Russia and Red China dearly.

NYT said, “Russia sent nuclear-capable bombers to Venezuela as a show of force in 2018 and ratified a ‘strategic partnership’ with Venezuela just last October, looking to the country as a platform for projecting its influence across Latin America. China upgraded its ties to an ‘all-weather’ friendship when Mr. Maduro visited in 2023 and loaned more than $100 billion to the country over the last quarter-century, largely in a bid for access to Venezuelan oil.”

$100 billion—up in smoke like a Cheech and Chong blunt.

NYT said, “But in the last year, the calculus for both Moscow and Beijing in what they stand to gain and lose in taking on the United States has been changing quickly. Both countries are aware that the consequences of antagonizing Mr. Trump can be severe, while the advantages of flattering him appear significant.”

So the publication is forced to admit that it is Trump’s World now. Flattering him? The two biggest bullies in the world now bow to him with great flattery.

The Telegraph reported, “How Trump humiliated Putin.”

It was thuggery on the high seas. The story said, “In the wintry waters of the North Atlantic, Mr. Trump has treated Russia as a minnow, swatting aside its president in the most chastening way.

“Moscow had staked its reputation and geopolitical credibility on protecting the rusting oil tanker [from being] boarded and seized by U.S. forces south of Iceland on Wednesday.'“

Trump’s Navy boarded and seized the tanker anyway. The Donroe Doctrine is the Trump-Kennedy Center of geopolitics with Trump stamping his name on something spectacular that the elitists in DC have allowed to fall into ruin. Ric Grennell is restoring the center. Marco is restoring the ban on Europe and now Asia messing around in our hemisphere.

Venezuela was the biggest Big L for Russia and Red China—so far.

Jan Jekielek, senior editor at the Epoch Times, tweeted:

From Caracas, Beijing envisioned projecting naval power across both oceans: • A blue-water PLA Navy • A future Atlantic maritime presence • A foothold in the Caribbean • Potential leverage over the Panama Canal and U.S. shipping routes from Houston, Galveston, and the Mississippi River Delta to the rest of the world Venezuela also sat at the heart of China’s Belt and Road strategy: dual-use ports, airports, and facilities designed so Chinese warships could dock anywhere on Earth. Furthermore, Venezuela holds the largest proven oil reserves in the world. Under sanctions, that oil couldn’t be sold on the open market—so China bought it at steep discounts, often paid in yuan or barter, not petrodollars. Cheap, embargoed oil helped prop up Xi Jinping’s domestic and global agenda. Now that pipeline just collapsed.

All this was made possible by ending the Hamas War.

On October 24, The Hill reported, “The Pentagon is sending the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, and its carrier air wing to the Caribbean as the Trump administration conducts strikes against boats it says are smuggling illegal drugs in the region.

“Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said Friday that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier, which was deployed in the Mediterranean, to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to help ‘dismantle Transnational Criminal Organizations and counter narco-terrorism in defense of the Homeland.’”

So Trump ended a war, which freed his best aircraft carrier to confront the biggest asset Red China has in Latin America. We won and Trump replaced Xi as the Big Daddy.

Trump’s America First policy has ended at least a half-dozen wars while knocking out Iran’s nuclear program and taking Venezuela out of Red China’s plans.

Sun Tzu said 2,500 years ago, “The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.”

Trump subdued Temu Mao without attacking Xi’s Red China early Saturday morning.

