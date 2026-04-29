Don Surber

Don Surber

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Albert P. Sweeney's avatar
Albert P. Sweeney
16h

The answer IS Georgia. I see it every day. I watch people drive up to the grocery store in their Land Rovers, Lexus’, and Mercedes, then pay with their EBT cards. And none of them ever thank me for buying their groceries. All while I count our pennies, follow a budget, and drive home in my 15 year old truck with 300k miles on it.

We have developed and continuously foster a parasite class. The only way to stop it is to eliminate all government handouts, subsidies, and assistance programs. No more unemployment, no EBT, no help of any kind. Leave that to our churches, synagogues and private charities.

So sick of the parasites, these human “ticks” that feed off the blood they suck from their host. Starve them. Let them fall, let Darwin clear the debris.

APS out

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Steve Boggs's avatar
Steve Boggs
16h

I trust you’ll tell us the answer soon.

I’m ruling out Florida and Texas, because they have Guvs capable of shame. That leaves Georgia and Mississippi, either of which seems possible.

I’m awaiting the answer soon so that my bullsh*@ detector can be recalibrated.

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