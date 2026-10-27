Don Surber

Don Surber

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EODMom's avatar
EODMom
44m

I cannot think of another public figure whose defining characteristic is disdain and overweening condescension toward everyone. Obama is repugnant for a lot of reasons but his arrogance and disdain for others just make me want to smack him. He just is not a smart man. And he’s a willing carrier for Satan.

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Adorable Deplorable's avatar
Adorable Deplorable
1h

If B.O. is so confident he stopped Iran from producing an atomic weapon why did he build a nuclear bomb proof building in the middle of Chicago?

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