Republicans are hitting Democrats in the wallet. First Trump shut down US AID. Now a conservative organization is going after foreigners funneling funds into our policy decisions and elections.

Fox News reported, “A new report revealed that five foreign charities have donated just shy of $2 billion into various American nonprofits and policy advocacy groups focused on climate change and political activism.

“Americans for Public Trust released a detailed, 31-page report with receipts tracking money from foreign charities to U.S. groups. It notes that while contributing directly to political candidates is not permitted under federal law, election-related activities like get-out-and-vote campaigns, some lobbying efforts, issue advertising and other politically-charged activities, are in play for foreign dollars.”

Caitlin Sutherland heads American for Public Trust. She was research director of the RNC until 2020 when the trust began.

Fox also said, “The groups that contributed to the near $2 billion in foreign money include the Quadrature Climate Foundation (U.K.), the KR Foundation (Denmark), the Oak Foundation (Switzerland), the Laudes Foundation (Switzerland/Netherlands), and the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (U.K.).”

Sutherland said, “The most surprising place that the foreign money has ended up is into a group called the Environmental Law Institute. They are well known for running a group called the Climate Judiciary Project. They work to educate judges on climate litigation.

“So the fact that a group that is so-called educating judges on climate is the beneficiary of foreign money is a huge problem.”

This is globalism pushing bad policy in an effort to take down the United States in the name of saving the world. Bear in mind that none of the climate change rules apply to India or Red China, which just happen to be the most populous nations in the world.

Who is funding this? Well as Madge the Manicurist used to say, you’re soaking in it.

Fox reported, “The Environmental Law Institute has also received federal grants from the U.S. government in the past, most recently under the Biden administration’s EPA and State Department in 2022.”

Lee Zeldin, Trump’s man at EPA, cut that funding like a butcher carving a side of beef.

Foreigners not only are paying to promote liberal causes and by extension liberal candidates but foreigners are running their own candidates. The Squad has a couple of them and Minneapolis is about to get a Somali mayor.

Foreigners are funding the Indian who was born in Uganda and sent to New York City at some point. Now he’ll a jihadist-friendly communist—but if justice prevails, he may end up in prison instead of being in City Hall.

The New York Post reported last week, “Zohran Mamdani was hit with two criminal referrals Tuesday filed by a campaign finance watchdog accusing the lefty socialist of accepting illegal contributions from foreign donors.

“The Coolidge Reagan Foundation filed the referrals—alleging Mamdani may have violated the Federal Election Campaign Act and New York Election Code—with the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office on Tuesday.

“The referrals were filed after The Post reported earlier this month Mamdani’s campaign raked in nearly $13,000 in contributions from at least 170 donors with addresses outside the U.S.—including one from his mother-in-law in Dubai.”

Don’t expect Alvin the Chipmunk to go after Mamdani because the DA is a racist who only goes after white conservatives like President Trump and Daniel Penny, the man who saved a subway carload of people from a crazy man. Bragg charged the hero with murder. A jury exonerated Mister Penny.

The Post story also said, “The Coolidge Reagan Foundation—which has previously lodged complaints against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee—urged Bragg and the DOJ to investigate and prosecute Mamdani over the potentially illegal campaign cash, which flowed in from Australia, Turkey, France, Canada, Germany and other countries.”

But wait. There’s more.

Fox reported:

One of President Donald Trump’s most vocal critics, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., is raising eyebrows over a “bizarre inconsistency” in his campaign’s Federal Election Commission filings that list several different reasons for payments to a Haitian American staffer, totaling over $360,000. FEC filings from Swalwell for Congress and his Remedy PAC, dating back to 2021 and as recently as last month, show over 75 payments to an individual named Darly Meyer, with various reasons given for the disbursements. Individual payments vary from as little as $53 to over $12,000. Based on the payments, Meyer has earned varying amounts each year, including over 27 payments last year that added up to over $120,000. He is also on pace to make over $120,000 in 2025. The FEC filings list several different reasons for the payments, ranging from travel expenses, car service to security services to salary. There are also several payments to Meyer for things like “personal travel expense reimbursement,” “event flowers reimbursement” and postage.

Fang Fang must really like the Haitian.

Americans for Public Trust is getting results.

Fox Business News reported:

Christopher Hohn, a British billionaire and hedge fund manager, is cutting off funding to left-wing groups and causes after a report by Americans for Public Trust. APT said in its report that the groups that received funding from the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, which lists Hohn as its founder and board chair, “pushed for nothing less than the complete radicalization of the U.S. political landscape.” CIFF, which has a reported $6 billion endowment, is “heavily funded by Hohn’s nearly $60 billion activist hedge fund,” according to APT.

When we say Be American, Buy American we mean buy our products, not our politicians.

The big news is Republicans finally are getting off the canvas and going after foreign puppet master who buy Democrats cheap and use them to rake in billions.

Why do you think Democrats fight so hard to stop the U.S. war on drugs which Trump is fighting as a war finally? Billions are on the line as Red China. through Venezuela and other rogue nations, unloads fentanyl on us. Shutting the border and turning speedboats into the rocket’s red glare is costing the people who rent the politicians money a-plenty.

Fight on.

